    October 20, 2021
    Cris Carter Suggests AFC East Team Should Trade For Deshaun Watson

    Could Deshaun Watson make sense for a particular AFC East team? One NFL media member believes so.
    The Miami Dolphins are off to a terrible start and are currently one of the teams listed as most disappointing thus far. One NFL media member and former player believes shaking up the quarterback position could help them out.

    Yes, the Dolphins have a young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa who is in just his second season. As a rookie Tagovailoa started nine games and had 11 touchdown passes to five interceptions. Tagovailoa showed some good moments, but looked like a game manager at other times.

    “We’re not sure about the quarterback position, but the rest of the roster is sound,” Cris Carter said on Good Morning Football

    Carter went on to explain that Tagovailoa can not be successful with the current offensive line in Miami, but another quarterback can.

    “I like Tua and he’s a nice guy. But, he can’t be my quarterback moving forward,” Carter said.“If I trade for Deshaun Watson I can have a bad offensive line and he can get around it. That’s what he’s done in Houston”.

    Watson certainly has dealt with his fair share of bad offensive lines while with the Houston Texans. The former Clemson standout was sacked a league-high 62 times in his second season in the NFL.

    Grabbing Watson wouldn’t be easy with the current legal situations and teams would have to still give up a significant amount. But, if you can make a quarterback upgrade - you do it. Watson is an easy upgrade over Tagovailoa.

    Watson is yet to play a game this season, but stood out last year and looked to be among the league’s best at the position. The former national champion passed for 4,823 yards and had 33 touchdown tosses compared to just seven interceptions. Watson has rushed for at least 444 yards the last three seasons and that includes a career-high 551 in his second year in the NFL.

    Again, the price is unknown and could be steep for the proven quarterback. But, Carter is correct in saying this would be an upgrade for the Dolphins—who are currently sitting at +1600 odds of making the playoffs according to FanDuel.

