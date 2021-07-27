Uiagalelei: Clemson's Ross Looks Like 'Best Receiver' in College Football

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei makes a strong proclamation about how receiver Justyn Ross has looked in summer workouts.

D.J. Uiagalelei has never played a game with Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, but that hasn't stopped the Tigers' quarterback from making a strong proclamation about how Ross has looked in summer workouts.

"He looks like the best receiver in the country," Uiagalelei said.

Ross very well could be that if he gets the final clearing to return to action, but Uiagalelei says Ross has looked "amazing" in workouts. Ross had neck surgery last summer that cost him all of the 2020 season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on July 20 that Ross still hasn't been given the medical signoff to play in games this fall, but the belief is the receiver will be cleared soon - likely in time for fall camp.

"Any time you have a complicated medical issue like with Mike Williams, you have a lot of i's and a lot of t's and a lot of people who have to sign off on those type of things," Swinney said. "We're at the finish line."

If Ross is back in full, a playmaker with over 1,800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns will give the Tigers offense a huge lift and help give Uiagalelei a trusted option.

"We've gotten to build the comradery (this summer)," Uiagalelei said at ACC Kickoff. "I'm definitely getting to know him better, how he runs his routes, where is like the ball thrown."