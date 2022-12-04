Dabo Swinney Addresses Cade Klubnik Moving Forward

CHARLOTTE-Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik entered the game on Clemson’s third drive, leading the Tigers to scores on five of his first six drives. Klubnik finished the game 20-for-24 through the air with 274 passing yards, and added 30 rushing yards to be named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

After having been asked about his quarterback situation throughout the 2022 season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the situation for the final time after Klubnik led the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship.

"It could have happened earlier, but guys gotta earn it," Swinney said. "Cade will be the first one to tell you, he wasn't ready early. But he kept getting ready and doing what he needed to do."

“Yeah, he definitely will start,” Swinney added. “He’s earned the opportunity to go start. We’ve got a few weeks to get ready for whoever we play in the Orange Bowl, and excited to see him build some momentum going into next year.”

