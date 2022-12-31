Dabo Swinney Believes Tigers Got Better in 2022

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – No. 7 Clemson (11-3) amassed 484 yards of offense and penetrated the Tennessee side of the field on 11 drives but ultimately fell, 31-14, to No. 6 Tennessee (11-2) on Friday night at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. The Tigers ran 101 plays, the second-highest mark in school history, and produced 34 first downs.

"Well, first of all, congratulations to Tennessee," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "They did what they needed to do to win the game, earned it. Two teams had really good years, both teams earned their way here tonight, and they earned the win on the field tonight. We did not.

'Incredibly disappointing. Just name of the game; a lot of missed opportunities, simple as that."

Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 30-for-54 passes for 320 yards and rushed 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.

"You can easily see how talented he is and what a great player he's going to be," Swinney said. "He made a lot of great, great plays, but he also had some just mistakes, simple as that. Just took some sacks on some hots, took a sack on a sprint out, obviously the situation right there at the end can't happen.

"These are all things he'll learn from. But what a great opportunity, what a great moment for him to be able to go and play and compete. Again, did a lot of good things. Made some big-time throws."

Each of Clemson’s first eight drives advanced into Tennessee territory, but the Tigers were unable to convert any of the possessions into touchdowns. Clemson missed three field goals and weren’t able to convert a fake field goal, which allowed Tennessee to take a 14-0 Volunteer lead on a two-yard touchdown run with 9:03 to play in the second quarter.

With 10:01 left in the game, Klubnik rushed four yards into the end zone for the Tigers’ first touchdown of the night. Shipley then punched the ball in for the two-point conversion and cut the lead to 21-14.

Tennessee responded with a 46-yard touchdown pass to take a 28-14 advantage. A late Tennessee field goal brought the final score to 31-14.

"Again, didn't end the way we wanted to tonight, but an excellent year, 11-3 and ACC champs, especially coming off a very challenging year last year and a lot of transition and a lot of change," Swinney added.

"We're not anywhere near where we need to be or going to be, but we got better. That's something that we can take away from it."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/