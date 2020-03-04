Clemson opened up last year's spring practice with a multitude of questions about the defensive line. The entire front four needed to be replaced, and there was very little depth on the interior.

This spring, the Tigers have every starter back along the defensive front. However, like last year, there are still questions, just of a different variety.

Faced with depth issues at defensive tackle, and and the front four's inability to consistently generate a pass rush last season, the coaching staff went out and signed a star-studded defensive line class during the 2020 cycle. Its' the kind of class that instantly provides an influx of elite level talent.

There are a number of talented freshmen who could push for immediate playing time, but it won't come easy. So far, head coach Dabo Swinney has been impressed with what he's seen from some of his returning defensive linemen.

"It's unbelievably night and day from where we were last year on day one," Swinney said. "Guys like ET (Etinosa Reuben) and Ruke (Orhorhoro) were developmental guys who didn't play football until their junior years in high school. This time last year they showed up and didn't even know how to get in a stance hardly. It's just a lot to learn. They're night and day compared to where they were."

Clemson went 14-1 in 2019 with a defense that featured a lot of youth up front. Those players are now a year more experienced, and Swinney has noticed the difference.

"It's so exciting to see," Swinney said. "All of them. Darnell (Jeffries) is a year better. Jordan (Williams) is a year better."

One player who all eyes will be on throughout the spring and into fall camp is DE Xavier Thomas. After showing a ton of promise as a freshman, Thomas produced two sacks as a sophomore, but Swinney expects that to change in 2020.

"As a freshman," Swinney said, "(Thomas) would just go in there, cut it loose, and run around. And last year he had to become a more complete player, and there were some growing pains. There's a lot he's got to improve on, a lot to learn, and that helps you. That experience, you can't put a price on, and I think he's going to have a tremendous year."

Swinney has also been impressed by defensive end K.J. Henry. After redshirting his freshman season, then seeing time as a reserve last season, Swinney has seen a noticeable change in Henry, as he enters his third year in the program.

"K.J. hasn't really played," Swinney said. "He was just kind of happy go lucky, and now he's gotten real serious about it. I mean, he's got the chance to be really special."

Having freshmen like Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and Demonte Capehart now on the roster, Swinney says it's provided instant competition up front.

"Myles Murphy has been as advertised," Swinney said. "I mean, you're like wow. Same thing with Bresee, and same thing with Capehart. It's just been impressive to see those guys. I mean yeah, it will be instant competition."