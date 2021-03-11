Swinney Creating Competitiveness in Clemson's First Scrimmage

Clemson head coach working to build "edge" with his young players in the Tigers' first full scrimmage of the spring football season.

The theme of Clemson's spring is pretty evident by now: breed competition.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney felt pretty good about that following his team's first full scrimmage of the spring season Wednesday inside Memorial Stadium.

"It was a fun day," Swinney said after the workout. "Very competitive on both sides, Finished up with short-yardage competition and goal-line competition but other than that just open field, play ball."

Swinney said he saw good plays from both the offense and the defense. And once all aspects of the scrimmage were done, he built more competitiveness by conducting one-on-one drills between receivers and defensive backs and offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen in front of the entire team and those in attendance.

"We need to create that edge because we've got a lot of young guys and you know you just have to expose them," Swinney said. "They're battling. and that's all you can ask for so we've got the right guys."

The Tigers have now completed nine practices, so he has a pretty good feel for where they're at following the first turn-it-loose scrimmage.

"I really like where our team is right now," Swinney said. "I think that, from where we started, we've learned how to practice the right way. The effort and the intensity and aggressiveness is really been where it needs to be. That's where it starts."

Here are several other notes from Swinney following the scrimmage:

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh returned to practice but didn't participate in the scrimmage. He had been in COVID-19 protocol since last week.

Hunter Helms, who's battling Phommachanh for the role behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei, had his best practice of the spring in the scrimmage, Swinney said. Helms has settled down and is making plays by moving around in the pocket.

Clemson worked all aspects of special teams Wednesday, including kickoffs and punts.

Defensive linemen Capehart and Peyton Page caught Swinney's eye Wednesday.

Swinney said linebacker Kevin Swint is one of the best pure football players on this team and has a bright future. The redshirt freshman has played multiple linebacker spots, at the line of scrimmage and at safety this spring.

The running back room was back to full capacity Wednesday as Chez Mellusi and Mikey Dukes, who have been out with injuries, both practiced. Swinney liked how Mellusi "bounced back" in the scrimmage.

The first-team offense, led by Uiagalelei and RB Lyn-J Dixon, scored on the first drive of the scrimmage Wednesday, something they didn't do in last Saturday's controlled scrimmage.