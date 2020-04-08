AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney: 'Character Is What You're Doing When No One Is Looking'

JP-Priester

While the college football world has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches are scrambling for ways to keep their players in shape despite them being scattered across the country.

At Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney says for the players who don't have access to weights, the strength coaches have had to come up with ways to keep them in shape.

"Most of our guys have access to weights, 80-something guys," Swinney said. "They get sent a daily plan. Those who do not have access to weights, our strength coaches have done a great job of sending them creative workouts so that can accomplish the same thing. Our strength staff is probably pretty sore right now from doing so much demonstrating."

In these unusual times, coaches are being allowed more time with players than they would normally get. In years past, once the spring game was over, coaches weren't allowed to meet with players. Now, they are, and Swinney says they are taking full advantage of that.

"The ACC and NCAA allow us to meet with players four hours a week," Swinney said. "To be honest with you, we’re going to get a lot done. Right now we need to be over-communicating with our players, not under-communicating. Ordinarily, after the spring game, we wouldn’t be allowed to meet with them. Doing these four hours within our practice block so it doesn’t interfere with classes or workout time. I love the mindset that we have."

One of the trademarks of the Clemson program over the years has been accountability. It is something Swinney constantly preaches to his team about.

The Tigers head coach says that accountability is one of the key ingredients to what has made the program successful. It is something that is instilled in each and every player, and one reason why his team will be better once this pandemic ends.

"The reason we’ve been a great program," Swinney said, "is leadership, accountability, responsibility and discipline. Those are the things that are important right now. I always say character is what you’re doing when nobody’s looking. Championships are won when nobody’s in the stadium. Don’t just come back ready. Come back better."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers Could Use Committee Approach At Nickel

One of the Tigers biggest challenges heading into 2020 will be replacing linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The Tigers could go to a committee approach in order to accomplish that

JP-Priester

What I Miss...

The world has shut down. There are no sports to attend, watch, cover. We are in a nation of shelter-in-place, cover your faces, stay inside. All because of a silent enemy — COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Zach Lentz

Recruiting Is Going Great For Swinney, Clemson

Clemson's recruiting class for 2021 currently features 10 prospects and is ranked second in the nation by both Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Travis Boland

Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers; 30th On SI's Big Board

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Draft Analysis: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

The same day the Clemson Tigers received some exciting news, that running back Travis Etienne was returning to school, they also received news that cornerback A.J. Terrell was leaving for the NFL.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Men's Basketball Loses Director of Recruiting

UAB head men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy has announced the additions of Phillip Pearson, Ryan Cross and Sidney Ball to his staff.

Press Release

An Extended Fall Camp? Not if Dabo has his way

Clemson's Swinney hopes to resume normal schedule as soon as possible, against modified fall camp

Christopher Hall

Evaluating Clemson Commit Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Clemson DB Mario Goodrich's Time Has Arrived

Junior cornerback Mario Goodrich eyeing first-team role this fall

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney Excited About Speedy Receivers

Clemson has a history of stellar wide receiver play throughout the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers head coach is excited about his 2020 group, and thinks they will have plenty of weapons at their disposal.

JP-Priester