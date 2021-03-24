FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Dabo Swinney Eyes Orange and White Game

The Clemson Tigers still have four practices to go, but head coach Dabo Swinney is already eying the spring game.
With only four practices remaining for the Clemson Tigers before they take the field for the annual Orange and White Game, which will signal the end of spring practice and football in the upstate of South Carolina until the Tigers reconvene for fall camp, the coaching staff is already looking ahead to what they need to see out of the game.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, the list is short but very important.

"It starts with the offensive line, that's No. 1," Swinney said. "How many of those guys can we come out of spring feeling like, 'they can?' That first and foremost. And then we've got some guys in the secondary we really need to come through for us. And so putting them in some challenging situations to see where they are.

"[Quarterback] Taisun Phommachanh is a guy that man, he needs to not just be ready to play, but he needs to be ready to go see the game. I want to see that type of urgency from him like he's preparing to be a starter. He missed a few practices so these next couple of weeks are critical for him. We have really challenged him. He's a guy that is going to be critical to our success this year. I like where he is from an overall development standpoint and mindset." 

