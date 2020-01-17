Dabo Swinney: Give LSU the Credit

The Clemson Tigers are returning home today after falling to the LSU Tigers in last night’s National Championship game. The final score was 42-25 in favor of the Tigers from Baton Rouge. The Tigers in orange were able to find the end zone first and were able to stretch the lead to double digits early in the second quarter. Clemson’s 10-point lead marked the first time LSU had been down by double digits all season.

Dabo Swinney’s Tiger team was only able to hold the lead for a little over 5 minutes before LSU’s offense took their first lead of the night and later extended their lead to 11. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were able to get the Clemson Tigers back to within 3 points after a 3-yard run from Etienne and a successful two-point conversion pass to Amari Rodgers.

Swinney said his team responded well but just couldn’t get things to work on third down.

“What an unbelievable game,” said Swinney. “We had an opportunity there in the third quarter. I loved how we responded and got the ball back with a three-point lead, and we just couldn't quite put enough plays together. It's probably the worst we've been on 3rd down in a long time. We had opportunities on 3rd down, but we just didn't convert, and give them credit.”

Clemson was just 1-11 on third down efficiency against LSU. This is drastically lower than their typical 44.2 percent they have had this season. The Clemson offense seemed to struggle to get into favorable third down positions. The Tigers had less than 5 yards to go only once all game and their average third down yardage was 10.5 yards, 8.7 yards if you adjust for the controversial pass interference call on Tee Higgins that resulted in an overturned Clemson touchdown.

Clemson’s offense and star sophomore quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, seemed out of rhythm for the majority of the game. Combine that with the fact that LSU’s graduate quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, seemed hit his receivers with accuracy that rivaled that of Clemson great Deshaun Watson, and the game turned into an uphill battle that Clemson couldn’t overcome.

“But I thought LSU played a beautiful game,” said Swinney. “I thought their quarterback was tremendous. Those receivers — man, they made some incredible plays that were really well-covered, several of them, but they just made the play. And that's what you've got to do to win these type of games. You give them credit, I thought they played a heck of a game and deserved to win the game. They were definitely the better team tonight for sure.”

Burrow looked very average at the beginning of the game as it took a few series for the LSU offense to adjust to Clemson’s defensive coordinator Brent Venables game plan. After punting three times in a row, Joe Burrow finally found Ja’Marr Chase for an explosive 52-yard touchdown pass. It wouldn’t be the last time the two elite players would find each other as Chase finished with nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

The LSU Tigers finished with 628 total yards including 463 yards and five touchdowns from the future first-round draft pick, Burrow.

“I'm really happy for Coach O,” said Swinney. “I think he's one of the good guys in the business, and I'm happy for him. I know what it's like to be in that situation, and you pour a lot into it, and certainly no fun to be in this seat, but I do just say congratulations to them. Beautiful football team that earned it, and we were the first 15-0 team last year, and to see them do it, they earned it. Simple as that.”

“So hats off to them, and I thought they played with tremendous character and class and just will to win. That's what championship games are all about, and just too many big plays and just not quite enough from us when we had some opportunities to give ourselves a chance there in the fourth quarter.”

Clemson was in a favorable position early, but couldn’t capitalize. Clemson started their second drive on the LSU 42 after the defense forced a punt from their own 3-yard line. However, Clemson was unable to convert on third down and had to punt as well.

AJ Terrell was tasked with guarding Ja’Marr Chase for the majority of the game. The 6’2’’ junior from Atlanta, Georgia stayed with him stride for stride but Joe Burrow showed everyone watching why he deserves to be drafted number one in this year’s NFL draft.

“Again, I mean, they made some plays tonight that you just got to tip your hat to them because the ball was in the only place that their guy could catch it,” said Swinney. “I mean, we had great coverage, and that was championship football, and that's why they're the champions, because they made those types of plays, and that's what you've got to do.”

Watching film of the LSU game will not be fun for Coach Swinney but in the end, he will use it to help develop and prepare next year’s team—which opens practice in less than 6 weeks.

“But it was great. I mean, it was very competitive,” said Swinney. “Our guys competed their tails off, and this will be a painful tape to watch, but one that will help us. It'll help us get back to work and build next year's team.”