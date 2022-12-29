Dabo Swinney-Josh Heupel Orange Bowl Press Conference Live Thread
DANIA BEACH, FL.—Clemson will be making its seventh all-time appearance in the Orange Bowl, a game in which the Tigers hold a 4-2 record. The game was the site of Clemson's first national championship victory on New Year's Day 1982, when the Tigers defeated Nebraska, 22-15. Clemson has won each of its last two Orange Bowl appearances, including a 40-35 win over Ohio State to end the 2013 season and a 37-17 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma in 2015.
Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Clemson LB Trotter Breaks Down Keys to Defending Vols Offense
Against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. says Clemson will need to keep pressure with the blitz, swarm to the ball and keep their eyes in the right place.
Tigers Preparing for 'Tennessee Tempo' In Orange Bowl
One of the biggest keys for Clemson in the Orange Bowl will be defending what KJ Henry called the Tennessee tempo.
Tennessee Volunteers Prepping for Well-Coached Clemson Tigers Team
The Tennessee Volunteers are used to playing good defenses in the SEC. However, when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl Saturday (8 pm, ESPN) they will have to rely on that experience in facing one of the best defenses they have seen.
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/