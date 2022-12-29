Dabo Swinney-Josh Heupel Orange Bowl Press Conference Live Thread

DANIA BEACH, FL.—Clemson will be making its seventh all-time appearance in the Orange Bowl, a game in which the Tigers hold a 4-2 record. The game was the site of Clemson's first national championship victory on New Year's Day 1982, when the Tigers defeated Nebraska, 22-15. Clemson has won each of its last two Orange Bowl appearances, including a 40-35 win over Ohio State to end the 2013 season and a 37-17 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma in 2015.

Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

