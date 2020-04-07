AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Recruiting Is Going Great For Tigers

Travis Boland

The COVID-19 pandemic is re-shaping the way college coaches are hitting the recruiting trail this Spring.

Despite the cancellation of practices and other events, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers recruiting is continuing to go great. The Tigers currently have 10 commits including defensive end Korey Foreman. 

Foreman, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2021, according to Rivals.com and 247 Sports, affirmed his commitment in March on Twitter by showcasing a tiger tattoo. 

Both Rivals.com and 247 Sports have Clemson's class ranked second in the nation behind Ohio State. The class currently features one five-star (Foreman) and nine four-stars.

"Most of the guys have been on campus already," Swinney said. "We're very focused on who we want to fill certain spots. We are still communicating with our recruits daily, just like if we were sitting at the office. Pretty much every day I'm Face-timing with some recruit or texting with them."

Swinney said the biggest change will be not traveling, and making visits during the month of May. He said the extra time has given his staff more opportunities to watch tape and evaluate prospects.

ACC foes North Carolina and Miami are also currently ranked in the top-10 both. UNC is ranked third followed by the Hurricanes at sixth.

Click here for a current list Clemson's 2021 class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers; 30th On SI's Big Board

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Draft Analysis: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

The same day the Clemson Tigers received some exciting news, that running back Travis Etienne was returning to school, they also received news that cornerback A.J. Terrell was leaving for the NFL.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Men's Basketball Loses Director of Recruiting

UAB head men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy has announced the additions of Phillip Pearson, Ryan Cross and Sidney Ball to his staff.

Press Release

An Extended Fall Camp? Not if Dabo has his way

Clemson's Swinney hopes to resume normal schedule as soon as possible, against modified fall camp

Christopher Hall

Evaluating Clemson Commit Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Clemson DB Mario Goodrich's Time Has Arrived

Junior cornerback Mario Goodrich eyeing first-team role this fall

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney Excited About Speedy Receivers

Clemson has a history of stellar wide receiver play throughout the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers head coach is excited about his 2020 group, and thinks they will have plenty of weapons at their disposal.

JP-Priester

Clemson TE Braden Galloway's Ready to Be Matchup Problem

Clemson junior tight end Braden Galloway has just seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in 14 career games, but he saw his production rise through spring practice, and he's ready to show what kind of matchup problem he can be for opponents.

Brad Senkiw

Deshaun Watson Named in the Top 5 'Transcendent Talents' at Quarterback

Watson's prolific collegiate career, combined with his red-hot start to his NFL career, earned him a spot on a prestigious list of the "Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents," as listed by former NFL return specialist and current analyst for the NFL Network Bucky Brooks.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Set To Feature Dominant Front Four In 2020

Clemson's inability to consistently generate a pass rush with the front four was one of the teams biggest weaknesses in 2019. After reeling in some of the nations best defensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class, that weakness could now become a strength.

JP-Priester