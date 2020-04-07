The COVID-19 pandemic is re-shaping the way college coaches are hitting the recruiting trail this Spring.

Despite the cancellation of practices and other events, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers recruiting is continuing to go great. The Tigers currently have 10 commits including defensive end Korey Foreman.

Foreman, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2021, according to Rivals.com and 247 Sports, affirmed his commitment in March on Twitter by showcasing a tiger tattoo.

Both Rivals.com and 247 Sports have Clemson's class ranked second in the nation behind Ohio State. The class currently features one five-star (Foreman) and nine four-stars.

"Most of the guys have been on campus already," Swinney said. "We're very focused on who we want to fill certain spots. We are still communicating with our recruits daily, just like if we were sitting at the office. Pretty much every day I'm Face-timing with some recruit or texting with them."

Swinney said the biggest change will be not traveling, and making visits during the month of May. He said the extra time has given his staff more opportunities to watch tape and evaluate prospects.

ACC foes North Carolina and Miami are also currently ranked in the top-10 both. UNC is ranked third followed by the Hurricanes at sixth.

