No one in college football has taken more heat over the past few weeks than Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

Warren, who just officially became commissioner in June, has been under a microscope since deciding to pull the plug on the conference's season just days after announcing a 10-game conference only schedule.

The ACC, SEC, and Big-12 all decided to push forward. With all three now on the verge of kicking off their seasons, and with the pressure mounting by the day, reports have started to surface that the Big Ten may be trying to backtrack at the last minute and attempt to start a season sometime in November.

If those reports come to fruition, the question would then become what happens with the College Football Playoff. Some have suggested that the ACC, SEC and Big-12 all three push their start dates back to accommodate the Big Ten, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made his position on the subject perfectly clear on Thursday.

"No, no, no, we're ready to roll," Swinney said. "You know, that would be something I wouldn't be in favor of. I'm all for playing, would love for them to play. That would be great. It would be kind of hard to start in November and then get in there (playoff)."

Pushing the start of the season back that far would have some schools playing well into February of next year, and that is something Swinney says he has no interest in. However, he is certainly aware that things are fluid and any change in circumstance could change things drastically, and in an instant.

Until then though, Swinney is perfectly content moving ahead with the plan currently in place.

"You know, we wouldn't want to push the season into February and all that stuff," Swinney said. "We're gonna push forward. If something changes, it changes, but you know that's where we are right now."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter