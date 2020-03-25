AllClemson
Dabo Swinney Not Opposed to 'Summer Mini-Camp'

Zach Lentz

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney made his first appearance since the Tigers' pro day Thursday, March 12. And he did so in an unusual way, taking part in a prerecorded Zoom meeting, in which he was asked a series of questions by football SID Ross Taylor

One of the questions Swinney was asked involved the NCAA possibly allowing schools to hold a summer minicamp or an extended fall camp to make up for the time that they lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Swinney is not a fan of extending fall camp, he does think that something can be done to make the preseason more equitable for all schools.

"I'm open to whatever. I'm not really for extending camp. I don't like that idea of it, but I would love ... if they said, OK, a team like Clemson got nine days and they said that everybody can have 12 on-field sessions," Swinney said. "So that mean that we are getting only three, just to make it equitable. But some of these schools that got none, they could get 12. But no pads, no tackling or anything like that, but just to be able to get on the field and teach your stuff and have some prep time. Football is really important ... there's a reason why the NFL has OTAs and different phases before they get into camp. 

"So, I don't think that extending camp is the right approach. I think it would be better, in my opinion, if you just gave schools opportunities to go out and have some on-field sessions, no pads, etc. But be able to do some installation, run some full-speed stuff, good fundamentals and teach what you want to do, just to football condition-wise get them a little more prepared for camp."

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Helps Gainesville, Georgia, First Responders

Houston quarterback and former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson is helping feed 150 first responders this week in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Connor Watson

by

Moorehead

Clemson's Amari Rodgers Reflects On Being Year Removed From Knee Injury

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers says he "wouldn't change anything" a year after suffering an ACL tear. The rising senior returned to the Tigers looking for an improved, healthy 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Watch: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Speaks for the First Time

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney broke a nearly three week silence, as he took to video to address many questions surrounding his program.

Zach Lentz

A Look at What Clemson's Non-Conference Opponents Did In Shortened Spring Football

Clemson's four 2020 non-conference opponents - Akron, The Citadel, Notre Dame and South Carolina - each had a different kind of shortened spring football season. Here's a breakdown of what those teams accomplished, or at least attempted before COVID-19 shut college sports down.

Brad Senkiw

Who Should Draft Clemson's Isaiah Simmons?

As a projected top-10 pick in next month's NFL Draft, there are two teams that should take a look at taking the former Clemson linebacker: the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Whisnant

Elder Statesman Amari Rodgers Has a Wealth of Knowledge on Clemson Receivers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers decided, after the end of the 2019 season, that he wasn’t done yet. He was coming back for his final year to help impact the next group of playmakers.

Connor Watson

NCAA to Allow Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Crowdfund for Coronavirus Relief

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry started a GoFundMe account for COVID-19 family relief and support that was shut down because of NCAA rules, but now the governing body will relax its stance for student-athletes looking to help during the pandemic.

Brad Senkiw

Kiper Ranks Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

Foes Woes: Breaking Down What Clemson's Opponents Did in Shortened Spring Football

Clemson got nine spring practices before the ACC halted spring activities due to the spread of COVID-19, but 2020 opponents like Boston College, Florida State and others didn't get as much work. Here's a breakdown of what they accomplished and its impact.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Issues Cryptic Tweet; Texans Fans in Panic

Wednesday, Watson issued what could only be described as a cryptic tweet that has Texan fans wondering if he not only would consider leaving Houston, the only NFL team he has ever played for, but if he actually wants to leave.

Zach Lentz