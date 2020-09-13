Dabo Swinney on Clemson's First Game: "it is all good"; Two Tigers Have MRIs Sunday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles Saturday night after the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest, and that mood was not diminished at all as he met with the media for his weekly Sunday teleconference.

"Again, first of all just a very special win for us," Swinney said. "As I told the team, I'll probably never forget that. Sure, super proud of our staff, and you know just all that went into getting ready for this, this game our team was focused they were ready. And as it worked out it was kind of just what the doctor ordered for us you know we got about really good rhythm with our first groups, and, you know, got a chance to see some guys that are going to be a new roles, new starters, and in more significant roles, make plays.

"We got a lot of situational work, which will be very good for us. You know, it was great to be able to. I think we played 78 guys out of the 80 there so you know just a great experience and opportunity for us to teach and grow our team and our focus and our depth and our morale, you know, so it really worked out well. From that standpoint, really was no major negatives, at all. To me, it is all good. You know, certainly, things you disappointed in football stuff we can clean up but big picture-wise, you know from where we been since March. Man, it was just a true joy to watch him play and, and to see him having some fun and really overall pretty clean first game."

Injury Update: "Ruke and Tyler Davis. They're actually having more MRIs today to kind of see where they are hopefully, neither one is, is any type of long term serious thing so that I won't know until we get the information back on that."