Dabo Swinney Says This Clemson DE Is 'One of The Most Pleasing Guys in Camp'
CLEMSON, S.C.-- There is a saying that Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has with a crockpot, where he puts players in to get better over a long period of time, despite not many fans seeing them on the field.
That is the case with defensive end Jahiem Lawson, with Swinney calling him “the most complete” that he’s been since coming to Clemson in 2022.
“He’s been a development guy, he has two years left, I would put him at the top as far as most pleasing guys in camp to this point,” Swinney said on Wednesday. “I’m really encouraged with him.”
Swinney said that Lawson had always lacked a certain trait, whether it was immaturity from being young or lack of size. Now, Lawson has gained 50 pounds over his three-year career with the Tigers so far, and the Clemson head coach thinks that he can make impacts on the defensive line this season.
He compares Lawson to his brother, Shaq, who was selected in the 2016 NFL Draft in the first round.
“He really doesn’t lack anything,” Swinney said. “He’s 261 pounds and he is strong. He’s always been a strong-handed kid, I think it’s just something in the Lawson DNA because Shaq was the same way, but he’s a really heavy-handed kid.”
Fans have seen the “strong handed” standout especially in the 2024 season. Lawson saw four starts while recording a sack, including a fumble recovery against Pittsburgh late in the season.
But Swinney saw even more potential, scouting him since his high school days at D.W. Daniel HIgh School in the city of Clemson. Lawson grew up with Swinney’s youngest son, Clay, who is now on the team as well. Spending time at the Swinney household at times, he takes the praise very closely.
“Me and Clay always have been close, so I used to go over there all the time as a kid,” Lawson said. “It definitely meant a little bit more because me just being over there, just being with Clay all the time, it definitely felt different for sure."
Swinney the drive and motor that Lawson had, and although he was waiting in the wings for a few seasons, the tangibles were there.
“But now, he’s got the power behind it, he’s 260 pounds,” Swinney said. “He’s not 220, he’s not 215. I mean, he is a long-armed kid that can really create havoc, and he’s always had a great motor. Honestly, that was one of the main reasons that we signed him is because I watched him his whole life and he’s a high motor kid, he’s a high energy kid.”
Lawson calls the praise “a blessing”.
“All I can really say is to continue to just work," he said. "Continue to just have fun and continue to just do what I love to do in there, but also play for each other as well.”
He’s now able to set the edge as well, putting him in a position room that features the likes of TJ Parker, transfer edge Will Heldt, Cade Denhoff and redshirt Darien Mayo. While it’s a crowded room with immense talent, don’t be surprised if Lawson makes important plays throughout the Tigers’ season, which begins on Aug. 30 against LSU.
“He’s a grown man now,” Swinney said. “Now he’s got maturity, he’s got the experience, he’s got the knowledge and now he’s got the size, and he’s just a strong, physical kid, and he’s always had the motor. He’s always had the toughness, he’s always had that. So, this is the most complete that he’s been since he’s come to Clemson.”