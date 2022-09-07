Swinney Sees Similarities to 2020 With Quarterbacks

While everyone in the nation was enthralled with the Clemson Tigers' final scoring drive of the game Monday night, a scoring drive that was led by true freshman Cade Klubnik that resulted in a touchdown and a bevy of nice passes, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is pumping the breaks on those who are asking if there is a quarterback controversy.

In fact, he likened the situation to the 2020 season, when DJ Uiagalelei was a backup and the future No, 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, was the starter.

"Just like we said, no different than when DJ came in here and Trevor was the starter. We wanted to get DJ as much opportunity as we can. We definitely want to get Cade as much opportunity as we can within the flow of the game and within the flow of the season," Swinney said.

"Really proud of him and how he started, and that's going to be huge for his confidence. I'm really glad it worked out that he was able to get in because as opposed to waiting another week to get your first snap because now he has a taste of it. Not only that, but on the road."

Swinney understands just how important it is to have his backup ready to go. In 2020, Uiagalelei was thrust into the starting job against Notre Dame and Boston College when Lawrence contracted COVID-19.

"Definitely want to get him as much opportunity as we can just to develop some confidence and get him some experience," Swinney added. "Because as we saw with DJ, right, a couple of years ago, boom, next thing you know, you've got to be able to go in. DJ was, I think, was MVP of the Boston College game, and then goes up to Notre Dame and throws for almost 500 yards. We didn't win the game in double overtime there, but you just never know. As much experience as we can get, we definitely would love to do that."





The Tigers' current odds of winning the national championship are +1200, according to Fanduel.

