As Dabo Swinney begins preparing his team for a season that appears to be full of uncertainty, there is one thing the coaching staff does know. They will not have the services of one their best skill position players in Justyn Ross.

After suffering a stinger early on in spring practice, an X-ray revealed Ross had a congenital condition that would require surgery. The procedure was performed back in June and Swinney is overly impressed by what he has seen so far in the recovery process.

"Justyn has done awesome," Swinney said. "The first thing was a six-week checkup. That was the first big hurdle, and it was a really great report. In fact, the doctor felt like he was very much ahead of where he could have hoped for."

The staff at Clemson has dealt with serious neck injuries in the past. The most recent coming when Mike Williams suffered a serious neck injury after a collision with the goal post in the 2015 season opener.

"Coach Greenlee (assistant strength coach Larry Greenlee) was with Mike Williams every day so he has a pretty good resume as far as the type of rehab that’s ahead for Justyn," Swinney said. "It’s different injuries, but the same type of sensitivity and care and unbelievable caution in what you have to do."

Swinney is extremely hopeful, and very optimistic about the future of his star receiver. He says that from what he saw on the opening day of camp, you'd never know Ross was just a couple of months removed from surgery.

"Unbelievable," Swinney said. "Amazing watching him out here today, running up and down the field. I spent a lot of time in prayer for that young man. I am just so thankful to be able to see him where he is."

"So now we will get another checkup in another six weeks. Then come December that will be another big one where he will actually have to go back up there (Pittsburgh) and do some metric type stuff. He’s doing great, and looks great."