Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries as Clemson Begins Prep for Georgia

Clemson has now begun preparations for their top-five season-opening showdown with the Bulldogs, and Swinney said right now he's looking to do whatever he can to keep his team fresh.

"It's exciting, man," Swinney said. "We kept them inside today just taking them out of the heat, you know, we've had enough heat. Just really trying to get them fresh and focused. It's really all gameplan type stuff now, game prep and there's always a little excitement when you really turn your full focus to the opponent. You're not beating each other up every day and working on each other's schemes and things match up a little bit better. So it's been good."

Clemson's head coach also said that wide receiver Joseph Ngata has been back at practice this week after missing some time dealing with a hamstring issue.

"He's looked great," Swinney said. "Had a great, great week. Kinda nursed that hamstring a little bit, but he's had a great week."

Swinney had similar comments regarding the status of backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who he said is now the backup to D.J. Uiagalelei.

"He's available, he's ready to go," Swinney said. "Practiced every day. So excited about having him back, it's unbelievable. It's amazing, it's one of those miracles. Taisun is the number two guy."

Swinney also provided updated timetables on injured players WR Brannon Spector, DT DeMonte Capehart and OL John Williams.

"Brannon, we don't really have one on him," Swinney said. "He's just kind of getting better. That's encouraging. But Capehart sooner than later, he's working his way back pretty quick. Hate he missed a lot of camp. He's got a lot of good football ahead of him. John Williams will be out for the season. We went ahead and did the surgery on him."

On Friday, the Tigers will do some situational work, which will include a lot of teaching. Something Swinney said was not only necessary for the team, but also the staff, considering it's been so long since the Tigers last played a meaningful game.

"Tomorrow's our mock game, a lot of situational stuff and a lot of teaching," Swinney said. "The more you really look at it, we've got a lot of guys, we have 30-something freshmen, counting all the walk-ons, that have never been to a game."

"A lot of teaching the tomorrow. Again, very, very important day from our preparation standpoint. Not just for the team, but for the staff. Full game prep, game execution, box, sideline organization, and all those types of things. So very important day and again a lot of special situations scripted throughout, just to keep us sharp and make sure we're all ready. As ready as you can be to go play without having played a game in a while."