WATCH: Dabo Swinney Provides Update on Tony Elliott and Sugar Bowl Plans

WATCH: Dabo Swinney Updates Tony Elliott's Status and Plans for Sugar Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on how the team plans to address not having offensive coordinator Tony Elliott available for the Sugar Bowl matchup with Ohio State.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with ESPN after the team arrived in New Orleans this afternoon and provided an update of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott's health as well as how the team will handle his absence in their upcoming matchup with Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. 

Passing gamer coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will move into the booth and graduate intern and former player C.J. Spiller will handle the running backs on the field.

