Darien Rencher Announces He Will Return to Clemson in 2021

The 2020 Disney Spirit Award winner, who originally joined the program as a walk-on, announced the decision on Twitter with the caption "One More Year."

Rencher's return is not only an instant boost to a running back room that is already losing the ACC's all-time career leader in rushing Travis Etienne, but it also means the Tigers will get back one of its most respected members of the locker room. His leadership abilities are in invaluable asset.

During the 2020 season Rencher appeared in all 12 games and carried the ball 24 times for 140 yards. His lone touchdown of the season came on a 50-yard run against Virginia Tech in the regular season finale.

Original walk-on who entered 2020 having recorded 50 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns in 88 snaps over 23 career games.

2020: Won the Disney Spirit Award, presented annually to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team or figure … gained 34 yards on seven rushing attempts vs. Wake Forest … rushed four times for 28 yards vs. The Citadel … gained five yards on three carries vs. No. 7 Miami … rushed four times for 11 yards at Georgia Tech … gained 10 yards on two carries vs. Syracuse … gained 15 yards on two catches and rushed twice vs. Pitt … scored on a career-long 50-yard touchdown run at Virginia Tech in his only touch of the game … rushed once in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame.

2019: Recorded 26 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns on the ground plus four catches for 26 yards in 66 snaps over 13 games … gained 22 yards on six carries vs. Georgia Tech … received one carry vs. No. 12 Texas A&M … rushed twice for eight yards at Syracuse … gained six yards on two carries vs. Charlotte … gained 27 yards on three carries vs. Florida State … scored first career touchdown on an eight-yard run at Louisville … recorded a three-yard rush and a 10-yard reception vs. Boston College … recorded 36 yards and a touchdown on three carries on his 22nd birthday vs. Wofford … rushed once for a yard and caught an eight-yard pass at NC State … gained 13 yards on three carries and caught a 12-yard pass vs. Wake Forest … rushed twice for eight yards at South Carolina … gained three yards on a carry vs. No. 22 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game.

2018: Rushed for 65 yards on 15 carries in 22 snaps over seven games … carried twice for 11 yards vs. Furman … recorded two touches (one rush, one reception) vs. No. 16 NC State … rushed twice for 15 yards at Florida State … gained 20 yards on four rushes vs. Louisville … added three yards on two carries vs. Duke … rushed three times for 13 yards against Pitt … gained a yard on one carry vs. No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

2017: Had 38 yards on nine carries in 20 snaps over three games … had 27 yards on four carries against Kent State on Sept. 2 … had three yards on two carries against The Citadel on Nov. 18 … had eight yards on three carries at South Carolina on Nov. 25.

2016: Did not appear in a game.

Before Clemson: Lettered at T.L. Hanna High School.

Personal: His father, Darwin, was a letterman for Clemson track & field from 1985-87 and still is sixth in Tiger history in the outdoor long jump … earned degree in psychology in December 2020 … four-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2016-19) … completed microinternships with Adobe in 2017, Cisco in 2018 and the National Football League in 2019 … born Nov. 2, 1997.