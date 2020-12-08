Darien Rencher's 50-Yard Touchdown Capped Special Week for Clemson RB

It's been quite the week for Clemson running back Darien Rencher and he put the whipped cream on top late Saturday night with a 50-yard touchdown run.

On Monday, Dabo Swinney announced his senior running back as Disney's 2020 Spirit Award Winner. The spirit award is a prestigious honor that is presented annually to college football’s most inspirational player, coach, team, or figure.

With less than five minutes remaining in regulation Saturday night, the senior running back made the most of his only carry on the night and took it the distance for his first touchdown of the season.

It was a special moment for not only Rencher but the entire Clemson program. His touchdown was perhaps the most celebrated of the evening as everyone was smiling as Rencher busted free into the secondary on his way to the end zone.

"Yeah, that was awesome. He takes advantage of his opportunities," Dabo Swinney said. "I felt like I ran with him and it was just awesome to see him finish. What a great week he's had with the Disney Spirit Award, then to come out and have a 50-yard house call."

Swinney said the best part of it all was seeing the joy and excitement of Rencher's teammates who were over the moon happy for their senior leader who fell just short of the end zone in the final moments against Pittsburgh last week.

"All these guys are excited when their teammates make plays. It's a very selfless team and that's not an easy thing to have today," Swinney said.