Heading to South Bend unbeaten, the Clemson Tigers had aspirations of making a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

After a demoralizing 35-14 defeat at the hands of the Fighting Irish (6-3), in which the Tigers (8-1, 6-0) were thoroughly beaten on both lines of scrimmage, Clemson's playoff hopes are now on life support.

"I mean, that's not our standard, that's not the expectation," TE Davis Allen said on Monday. "Obviously, we didn't play to what we're capable of and that part's disappointing, for sure."

For much of the night, the Tigers were ineffective on the offensive side of the ball, and at one point trailed 28-0. Clemson once again struggled to move the football, this time until well into the fourth quarter, when the game was already decided.

Stretching the field vertically has become an issue in recent weeks and with Louisville and dynamic QB, Malik Cunningham, up next on the schedule, the Tigers will need to find some answers on offense in a hurry.

"We just hit a little adversity, which I think is expected every year with any team," Allen said. "It's just our job to find a way to respond to that adversity and to get back on track."

Allen said the first steps towards getting back on track begin on the practice field, along with blocking out any outside negativity, and the veteran player is confident in the team doing just that.

"I don't think we have an option," Allen said. "I mean, that's just part of the deal. You can't listen to the outside noise. We got to show up and go to work today. Doesn't matter what they're saying, whether it was good or bad."

"I think we just come together, look at the mistakes we made, and find a way to fix those mistakes. And to get our eyes ahead to Louisville, get the best game plan we can to beat those guys. We know who we are. This program is built on tough times. And you know, I have no doubt that we'll be just fine and we'll come back strong."

With the ACC Atlantic division already clinched, the Tigers have already punched their ticket to Charlotte and the ACC Championship Game. Although, a berth in the playoff isn't likely at this point

However, Allen and the rest of his teammates are not looking ahead and worrying about what might happen, they're squarely focused on Louisville, and getting the season back on track.

"I think anything can happen," Allen said. "I think it's just our job to take it one week at a time and to finish these last few games off the right way, the way we can. The way we need to. And see what happens after that."

