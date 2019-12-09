Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Deal Reached: Jeff Scott to Leave Clemson for USF

Zach Lentz

For the first time since the final game of the 2014 season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will face the challenge of replacing an offensive coordinator.

Sources confirmed to Clemson Maven/Sports Illustrated on Monday morning that co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will become the head coach at USF, barring a last-minute change. Scott will become the fifth head coach in USF history.

Scott is expected to stay with the Tigers through the postseason.

Known as an elite recruiter, Scott was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches. He was named by Rivals as one of the 25 best recruiters in college football in 2015 and as ACC Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports in 2018.

Scott helped develop a number of talented wide receivers at Clemson, including NFL first-round picks DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams and Sammy Watkins. Under his tutelage, the Tigers’ offense has topped 4,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing twice in the past five seasons (2015 and 2018), the only seasons in school history to do so.

Swinney, according to sources, already had a contingency plan ready in the event one of his coordinators left the program. That plan likely involves moving quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to the co-coordinator role vacated by Scott, and possibly promoting former wide receiver Tyler Grisham to become the Tigers' 10th full-time assistant.

Streeter is no stranger to the duties of offensive coordinator. Six of the seven teams he worked with as an offensive coordinator between the 2008-14 seasons finished the year in the top 25 of the FCS poll. That included the 2014 Richmond team that entered the FCS playoffs ranked No. 16 in the nation. Five of the last eight teams were conference champions or co-champions, and Clemson has finished in the top two in each of his three seasons.

Streeter guided Richmond to a top-20 finish in passing offense each season from 2012-14. That included a 314-yard average, eighth-best in the nation, in 2014. The Spiders also averaged 461 yards per game, 19th-most in the nation, and were second in third-down conversion percentage (51.6) and third in first downs (332).

Scott is expected to take his father Brad with him to serve in an advisory capacity. 

Brad Scott, a USF graduate, is in his 21st year with the Clemson program, including his ninth as an assistant athletic director. He moved into administration in 2011 after 12 years as an assistant coach from 1999-10. His 12-year tenure, which included supervising the offensive line, is tied for the ninth longest for an assistant coach in the program’s history. 

The elder Scott works primarily with the football program in various administrative duties, but he has department wide responsibilities when it comes to serving as a liaison between Clemson and high schools in securing documents needed to gain admission. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Scott Coaching Search Update

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott's name has been swirling around numerous FBS coaching vacancies, but there is mutual interest with USF.

Tee Stands Alone

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney warned many around the nation that they were sleeping on wide receiver Tee Higgins. But it was wide receivers coach Jeff Scott that gave Higgins the best advice heading into his junior season — be yourself.

Simmons Wins 2019 Butkus Award

Zach Lentz
0

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has won the 2019 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. Matt Butkus, son of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer and award namesake Dick Butkus, surprised Simmons with the honor at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex during the team’s College Football Playoff Selection Show watch party.

Tigers are Back in the College Football Playoff

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers, for the fifth straight season, are back in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed in the final ranking.

Clemson Continues Record-Setting Season

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers continued their record-setting season Saturday night, as they won their fifth straight ACC Championship

Records Fall: Clemson Notches Fifth Straight ACC Championship; Fifth Straight Playoff Berth

Zach Lentz
0

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers took care of business in dominant fashion en route to claiming their fifth straight ACC championship.

The ACC Championship: How to Watch, Listen and Storylines

Zach Lentz
0

The Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) take to the field against the Coastal Division champion Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 ACC Championship Game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Watch: Brothers-in-Law travel from Sweden to watch the Tigers and Cavaliers Battle

Zach Lentz
0

So you think your ticket to the game, hotel and food is expensive, hear from two fans who flew halfway across the globe to make watching their alma maters a reality.

Clemson's Offensive Balance is Impressive

CU Athletic Communications
0

During Clemson's active 27-game win streak, the Tigers have featured remarkable offensive balance.

Swinney: Virginia ‘Building Something Special'

Jeremy Styron
0

While the Virginia Cavaliers football program had some stellar seasons under former coaches George Welsh and Al Groh, including two Atlantic Coast Conference co-championships (1989 and 1995), the team struggled more times than not between 2010-15 under Mike London.