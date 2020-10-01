The overcrowded running back room is reportedly about to get a little less crowed as freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal.

The Lakeland, Florida prospect was one of the best running backs in the entire 2020 recruiting class and through the first two games of the season had carried the ball nine times for 32 yards.

Bowman chose Clemson over Florida, Florida State, and Georgia, among others, but Florida was thought to be the biggest competitor.