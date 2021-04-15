Denhoff Has Important Summer Ahead

Freshman defensive end Cade Denhoff has missed some time in the spring but has still earned respect and praise from Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Despite missing a chunk of spring ball due to injury, early enrollee Cade Denhoff has shown defensive coordinator Brent Venables enough to have high hopes in the future for the next member in a now long line of Sunshine State Clemson alumni.

No stranger to the defensive end position, Denhoff has played high-level football since the eighth grade, lettering five years in varsity football and playing nine games for his alma mater Lakeland Christian at 14 years old. Venables believes Denhoff is on the right road for future success in orange and white, with an entire offseason ahead and half of a spring now under his belt.

"Denhoff has had a good spring, but he started I think he missed over half the spring, along with (Payton) Page and (DeMonte) Capehart, who missed more than half he had a procedure done," Venables said.

Despite missing so much time, Denhoff, along with Page and Capehart, has made the most of their limited time. Fall camp still looms ahead, as well as an entire summer's workout plan for the freshmen, and come fall, the young Tigers may be ready to contribute immediately similar to some of their teammates in 2020 (although, hopefully not for the same injury reasons.)

"Those are guys that have missed significant time," Venables said. "So what's going to be really important for that group of guys is getting stronger and again developing their fundamentals and techniques and things of that nature this summer will be a huge part of their growth.

"But really pleased with Denhoff as well. He's got a great get-off, got a great motor. He lacks some functional strength right now; he's over 240 pounds, 6-foot-5, and knows what to do, and knows how to play defensive end, which is a big (deal); you're not teaching him how to play the position."

