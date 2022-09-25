'Dependable' Davis Allen Shines in Clemson Passing Game at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There were a lot of game balls to give out to offensive players after No. 5 Clemson survived No. 21 Wake Forest in double overtime on Saturday.

One of the most gratifying performances, though, for the players and coaches to see came from Davis Allen. The senior tight end caught two touchdowns, including the one that put the Tigers up for good in a 51-45 victory.

"He's more deserving than anybody else on the team," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "He's such an unselfish player."

Davis, who also made a huge catch for a third-down conversion in overtime, has never been what you'd typically label as a "star," but he's turned into one of the most important players on the Clemson squad. And it's not just because he caught two scores in a crucial game.

"I don't think people know how good Davis Allen is," Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said. "I always say I think Davis Allen will play in the NFL for 10 years, just by the way he works, by his attitude. Every day he shows up with the same mindset and with the same work ethic."

Allen, who was third on the team in receptions last year, has produced nine catches for 120 yards this season, but he's made more of an impact as a blocker before his big game Saturday.

He's a player defenses have to account for on every play. He might line up in a normal tight-end spot near one of the tackles on one play. Then Allen could slide out wide and play outside the hash. You'll also find him behind the offensive line in more of an h-back role.

"He might be the best blocking tight end we've ever had here," Streeter said. "And that's how good of a blocker Davis Allen is. He's dependable, and then you saw what he can do in the passing game.

"He's a big body that has so much confidence in going up and making plays. So just proud of him and I'm just glad he got some (catches) today and was able to get in the end zone."

