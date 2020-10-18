SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Deshaun Watson After Heartbreaking Loss to Tennessee: 'We've Got to Keep Pushing Forward'

Christopher Hall

Houston Texans and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns but the Houston Texans couldn't quite seal the deal, falling to the Tennessee Titans 42-36 on Sunday.  

The loss dropped the Texans to 1-5 on the year and places them ahead of only Jacksonville in the latest AFC South standings. 

While every loss hurts, Watson said Sunday was a difficult one to swallow considering the way the game unfolded. The Titans pulled ahead on a 21-10 halftime advantage in part due to a 22-yard Adam Humphries touchdown from Ryan Tannehill.

"Every loss is very tough. Then of course being a division opponent on the road where we had them it makes it a little more tough," Watson said. "This one definitely hurts but we got to just keep pushing forward. It's still a long season." 

Watson and the Texans took the lead late in the third quarter on a four-yard connection to Randall Cobb. However, the PAT failed to keep the score 23-21. With its back against the wall, Tennessee produced a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped with A.J. Brown's 7-yard touchdown reception. After the all-important extra point, the Titans tied the game 36-36 with four seconds remaining in regulation. 

Tennessee sealed the deal on the first possession of overtime with a commanding six-play, 82-yard drive and Derrick Henry found paydirt for the walk-off victory. 

Watson is remaining positive despite the difficult start to the 2020 campaign and is ready to hit the reset button as Houston resumes practice this week.

"This is just game five so we got however many more left so we've just got to continue to pile 'em up and see what happens," he said. 

Houston (1-5) will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's 10-Year Transformation

The Clemson Tiger football team looks a lot different than it did ten years ago. Head Coach Dabo Swinney says that the past decade has been "transformative" for his program.

Zach Lentz

by

Morgan Thomas

What We Learned From Clemson's Rout of Georgia Tech

From Trevor Lawrence's performance to Travis Etienne being limited to the team being on schedule, there was a lot to learn about No. 1 Clemson in its 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Updates Uiagalelei, Phommachanh Injuries After GT Win

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is "sore" while Taisun Phommachanh has a small break in his hand.

Brad Senkiw

Brent Venables Says Clemson Defense Starting to Develop Identity

Coming out of Clemson's 73-7 victory, the defense for the No. 1 Tigers is starting to show an identity behind tough, fundamental football in an early wake-up call.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson 73 Georgia Tech 7: Position Grades

A look back at how each position group graded out in Clemson's dominating 73-7 win over rival Georgia Tech on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium

JP-Priester

Clemson's Rodgers Knew Big-Play Connection With Lawrence Was Coming

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers enjoys a career day receiving and connects with Trevor Lawrence on an 83-yard touchdown play, the first of two scores for the senior.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney's Post Game Recap: Georgia Tech

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pleased with improvement of reserves in  73-7 ACC win over Georgia Tech

Christopher Hall

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Has Career Day

The Clemson quarterback solidified his status as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after setting a career high for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a 73-7 victory over Georgia Tech Saturday in Atlanta.

Travis Boland

Top-Ranked Tigers Trounce Yellow Jackets: Postgame Analysis

No. 1 Clemson had no problems today as they went into Atlanta and trounced th Georgia Tech , giving the Tigers their third straight road win over the Yellow Jackets for the first time in school history.

JP-Priester

No. 1 Clemson Races Past Yellow Jackets, 73-7

No. 1 Clemson destroyed Georgia Tech behind Trevor Lawrence's 404 passing yards and five touchdowns, both career-highs, as the Tigers tied the most points ever against the Yellow Jackets.

Brad Senkiw