Houston Texans and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns but the Houston Texans couldn't quite seal the deal, falling to the Tennessee Titans 42-36 on Sunday.

The loss dropped the Texans to 1-5 on the year and places them ahead of only Jacksonville in the latest AFC South standings.

While every loss hurts, Watson said Sunday was a difficult one to swallow considering the way the game unfolded. The Titans pulled ahead on a 21-10 halftime advantage in part due to a 22-yard Adam Humphries touchdown from Ryan Tannehill.

"Every loss is very tough. Then of course being a division opponent on the road where we had them it makes it a little more tough," Watson said. "This one definitely hurts but we got to just keep pushing forward. It's still a long season."

Watson and the Texans took the lead late in the third quarter on a four-yard connection to Randall Cobb. However, the PAT failed to keep the score 23-21. With its back against the wall, Tennessee produced a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped with A.J. Brown's 7-yard touchdown reception. After the all-important extra point, the Titans tied the game 36-36 with four seconds remaining in regulation.

Tennessee sealed the deal on the first possession of overtime with a commanding six-play, 82-yard drive and Derrick Henry found paydirt for the walk-off victory.

Watson is remaining positive despite the difficult start to the 2020 campaign and is ready to hit the reset button as Houston resumes practice this week.

"This is just game five so we got however many more left so we've just got to continue to pile 'em up and see what happens," he said.

Houston (1-5) will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.