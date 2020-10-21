SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence: Two Peas in a Pod

Zach Lentz

Earlier this year  NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released a scouting report on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jeremiah served as an NFL scout for Baltimore, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Jeremiah says he hasn't seen as much hype around a quarterback since Andrew Luck entered his final season at Stanford in 2011.

In comparing Lawrence to current NFL quarterbacks Jeremiah said he is most like former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson—who finished his Clemson career as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in ACC history.

"(Lawrence) has unique measurables and athleticism," Jeremiah said. "Both players have lean, athletic frames and both are capable of making winning plays from inside and outside the pocket. They share a competitiveness that's obvious on tape."

Among Watson's laundry list of honors include Consensus All-American, ACC Player of the Year, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and two-time Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award winner. Watson was the 12th overall pick of the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL draft and since arriving in Houston he's earned a pair of trips to the Pro Bowl. The Clemson legend is the first player in NFL history to have at least 4,000 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 500 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns in a single season (2018). 

"Watson has emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, and Lawrence has the upside to join him in that group in the near future," Jeremiah added.

Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about how the two quarterbacks differ. However, his response echoed the analysis of Jeremiah—they have more in common than many people may think.

"They're more similar than they are different. They're similar in every regard with the exception of Trevor being 6'6. Deshaun is not that," Swinney said. "He's probably 6'3, maybe not quite 6'3. They can both make every throw. Trevor might have a bigger arm, but you're splitting hairs. They're both creative.

"They're both great leaders. They carry themselves with a great, humble spirit. They're great teammates. They're both grinders and love to prepare. I didn't know if I would ever coach another guy like Deshaun who loved to prepare and was so focused. And Trevor is the exact same. Trevor is graduating in 2.5 years, maybe three years. Deshaun did the same. They're so focused on what they want to do in life."

Watson may get more credit for his sheer athletic ability than Lawrence does, but that is not accurate—at least according to Swinney

"Trevor does not get the credit for his athleticism. There's nothing Deshaun does athletically that Trevor cannot do," Swinney said. "You saw that in the bowl game last year against Ohio State. He can run. Both can run. Hey, Trevor has long hair and Deshaun has short hair."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Key to Success is Simple: Develop Your Players

While Dabo Swinney admits there are exceptions to the rule, like Myles Murphy or Bryan Bresee–who enroll as ready-to-play athletes, Swinney will always take pride in the way his program develops these diamonds in the rough.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Greg McElroy: Lawrence Is Going to Take Home Heisman

On a recent episode of ESPN's morning show "Get Up," college football analyst Greg McElroy talked about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, calling his play so far in 2020 "truly amazing."

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Admires Peyton Manning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence grew up a Tennessee fan and like the way college and NFL legend Peyton Manning has carried himself as a star quarterback.

Brad Senkiw

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Linthicum Set to Enroll Early at Clemson

Ryan Linthicum, one of the top centers in the 2021 recruiting class and SI All-American candidate, announced Monday that he plans on enrolling early at Clemson.

JP-Priester

2021 RB Will Shipley Reportedly Set To Enroll Early at Clemson

SI All American candidate Will Shipley, one of Clemson's top committed prospects for the 2021 recruiting cycle, is reportedly set to enroll early in favor of playing his senior season in the spring

JP-Priester

Clemson's Tony Elliott Says QB Trevor Lawrence Makes Everyone Better

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the unselfishness and tireless work ethic of quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes everyone around him better.

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers Named ACC Players of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

Zach Lentz

Monday Review: Clemson's Offense

The Clemson Tigers record-setting offense took their show on the road Saturday, in the Tigers' 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Zach Lentz

by

Morgan Thomas

Deshaun Watson: 'We've got to keep pushing forward'

Every loss hurts but Deshaun Watson says Sunday's overtime heartbreaker to Tennessee is a tough pill to swallow for the 1-5 Houston Texans

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Rout of Georgia Tech

From Trevor Lawrence's performance to Travis Etienne being limited to the team being on schedule, there was a lot to learn about No. 1 Clemson in its 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Brad Senkiw