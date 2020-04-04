AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Deshaun Watson Named in the Top 5 'Transcendent Talents' at Quarterback

Zach Lentz

Former Clemson Tiger quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of the greatest to ever wear the paw.

Over his three year, two year starting, career, Watson guided Clemson to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, with the school’s second National Championship in 2016 and led Clemson to 28 wins over his final two seasons.

 The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist; finished third in the 2015 balloting with 148 first-place votes and second in 2016 with 269 first-place votes. He was the first ACC player to finish in the top three of the voting on multiple occasions, a two-time recipient of the Davey O’Brien Award, one of only four quarterbacks who can make that claim, and the first since Oklahoma’s Jason White in 2003,04. He was also two-time winner of the Manning Award — while he compiled a 32-3 record as a starter, best winning percentage in school history for a quarterback.

Watson threw for 10,163 yards and 90 career touchdowns, ranks first in Clemson history in career completion percentage (. 674), passing efficiency (157.5) and total offense per game (318.3).

However, it is not his collegiate accolades that have garnered him the attention of the football world — his three years in the NFL have been almost as successful.

 In 2019, Watson completed 314-for-463 passing (67.8 percent) for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 100.4 passer rating this season. He is the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (2018-19) and tied Steve Young (1994, 1998) for the most such seasons in NFL history. 

Watson owns five games with over 250 passing yards and 40 rushing yards this season, which leads the NFL and ties Randall Cunningham (five in 1988) for the most in a season in NFL history. Watson also has seven rushing touchdowns in 2019, which is a single-season franchise record for a quarterback, and five games with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2019.

His prolific collegiate career, combined with his red-hot start to his NFL career, earned him a spot on a prestigious list of the "Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents," as listed by former NFL return specialist and current analyst for the NFL Network Bucky Brooks.

Brooks' top five quarterbacks were released on Twitter as follows: "1. Patrick Mahomes, KC 2. Russell Wilson, Seattle 3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 4. DeShaun [sic] Watson, Houston 5. Matt Stafford, Detroit."

 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers Set To Feature Dominant Front Four In 2020

Clemson's inability to consistently generate a pass rush with the front four was one of the teams biggest weaknesses in 2019. After reeling in some of the nations best defensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class, that weakness could now become a strength.

JP-Priester

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Clemson receivers Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector will each be expected to take the next step in helping keep the Tigers passing game potent

Travis Boland

Great Debate: Is Swinney Optimistic or Tone Deaf?

It should come as no surprise that his, sometimes, overly optimistic outlook on things has placed Swinney at odds with some of the national media when it comes to his belief that college football will be played this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Lentz

5 Things We Learned About the Tigers in the Spring

The Clemson Tigers completed only nine of their 15 allotted spring football practices before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on spring practices across the country. With the Tigers now putting in work individually, we are going to take a look at the five things that we learned through the spring session.

Zach Lentz

Top S.C. Prospect P.J. Hall Calls Clemson 'Home'

P.J. Hall, the top high school basketball player South Carolina and third-highest ranked in Clemson basketball history, is ready to make his mark on the Tigers.

Connor Watson

Bill O'Brien: DeAndre Hopkins Trade Made 'In Best Interest' of Texans

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien tells fans that trade of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins was made "in the best interest of the team" during a town-hall meeting with season ticket holders.

Brad Senkiw

Hunter Renfrow Named One of the Best Walk Ons in NCAA History

The NCAA has released their list of the 13 best walk ons in the history of college football and one name should come as no surprise to Clemson Tiger fans—Hunter Renfrow.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Pleased with Progress Through Shortened Spring; Believes Football will be played

Head coach Dabo Swinney provides a post-spring update to the media on Friday morning

Christopher Hall

Clemson Tiger Football: The Gold Standard

Clemson’s recent success has been particularly pronounced in the midst of Clemson’s five-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances since 2015. Clemson leads Alabama for the most wins in the country in that span, while the teams have split two national championships in that time frame.

CU Athletic Communications

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney's Journey from Pelham to Clemson-Part 2

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never been ashamed of his upbringing, coming from Pelham, Alabama. In this two part series, Swinney documents his journey from Alabama to Clemson.

Zach Lentz