Deshaun Watson's Time With Houston Texans Close To Over

Nothing will be able to salvage the relationship between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, according to Adam Schefter.

Baltimore assistant David Culley has reportedly been hired to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. Culley also served as the pass-game coordinator and the wide receivers coach for the team.

Culley played a role in implementing the offense that helped Lamar Jackson win MVP in 2019. Culley has been a coach in the NFL since he became the wide receivers coach for the Buccaneers in 1994. Despite his experience, this will be his first time in a head coaching role.

"Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking," Shefter tweeted.

Shefter followed the tweet up saying: Deshaun Watson hasn’t spoken to new Texans general manager Nick Caserio nor executive Jack Easterby. Watson is moving on and waiting to see where his NFL future takes him."