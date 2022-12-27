Did Klubnik Hint at a Big Name Returning to Tigers' Offense in 2023?

DANIA BEACH, FL- Dabo Swinney has hinted that several players that were expected to leave will be returning for the 2023 season.

While most of the attention has focused on who might be back on the defensive side of the ball, freshman QB Cade Klubnik hinted on Tuesday that one of those players could be wideout Joseph Ngata.

Speaking to reporters in South Florida, ahead of the Orange Bowl matchup against Tennessee, Klubnik said the offense was only expecting to lose two players, OL Jordan McFadden and TE Davis Allen.

"I mean you look at our offensive huddle, we're only losing J-Mac and Davis Allen, and that's it," Klubnik said. "That's a lot of guys returning just on offense alone."

Ngata, a former 5-star recruit, signed with the Tigers as part of the 2019 recruiting class and does still have one more year of eligibility. Over his four-year career, he has 80 catches for 1,203 yards with six touchdowns.

