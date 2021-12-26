Uiagalelei Extremely Comfortable With New Clemson OC Brandon Streeter

ORLANDO, FL- A new chapter is about to begin for Clemson Football when the No. 19 Tigers take on Iowa State on Wednesday afternoon in the Cheez-It Bowl.

With Tony Elliott now the head coach at Virginia, the Tigers will have a new voice in charge of the offense.

However, that voice is a familiar one. Longtime quarterback coach Brandon Streeter is Clemson's new offensive coordinator and sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is confident that the Tigers will not skip a beat on offense.

"Coach Streeter will do an amazing job," Uiagalelei said. "For the most part, it's been exactly the same because coach Streeter is exact the same person as he was when he recruited me and when I when he was my quarterback coach. Now that he's the offensive coordinator, he's the exact same person. So nothing has changed. I'm just excited for a new opportunity to work closely with him."

Streeter was one of the lead recruiters for Uiagalelei during his days at St. Bosco High and has been his position coach since the moment he stepped foot on campus at Clemson. It's a relationship that continues to grow.

With the two now having become so familiar with one another, that should make the transition even that much smoother.

"I think the main thing is the comfortability level having coach Streeter as my quarterback coach," Uiagalelei said. "I'm with him every day, I'm with him in meetings every day. I know his thought process and he knows my thought process of what the different plays you want to call. I think from a comfortability of level that's the biggest thing for me. I have a great relationship with him. I feel like that's the biggest thing for me, I feel like I'm more comfortable."

