DJ Uiagalelei Named to Great 8 Quarterbacks for Week 4

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 26, 2022) — The Davey O’Brien Foundation has announced the eight quarterbacks, including six 2022 first-time honorees, named to the Week Four Davey O’Brien Great 8 list.

The quarterbacks on this week’s list are Ben Bryant of Cincinnati, Middle Tennessee’s Chase Cunningham, Jalon Daniels of Kansas, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Adrian Martinez of Kansas State, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, Donovan Smith of Texas Tech and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei. Daniels is the first player honored three times this season.

With their inclusion on the Great 8 list, Bryant, Cunningham, Martinez, Morgan, Smith and Uiagalelei have now been officially added to the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List, bringing the current list to 53 players. The Midseason Watch List includes all active starting quarterbacks who were either named to the Preseason Watch List or added as Great 8 picks during the season’s first eight weeks.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, selected from the Great 8 list, will be announced on Tuesday.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrien.org.

Davey O’Brien Great 8 - Week 4

Ben Bryant, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-3, 220, La Grange, Ill.

Completed 24 of 40 passes for a career-best 354 yards with a career-high four touchdowns to hand Indiana its first lost of the season, 45-24.

Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee, Sr., 5-11, 188, Knoxville, Tenn.

Spearheaded a 45-31 upset victory over No. 25 Miami by going 16-for-25 for 408 yards (25.5 yards per completion) and three TDs and adding 29 rushing yards and a score.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas, Jr., 6-0, 215, Lawndale, Calif.

Accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) for the second straight week with 407 total yards (324 passing, 83 rushing) in 35-27 win over Duke.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Sr., 6-4, 218, Greensboro, N.C.

Was 22-of-28 for 349 yards and two touchdowns through the air and carried 13 times for 112 yards and a TD in a 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida.

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State, Sr., 6-3, 225, Fresno, Calif.

Led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win at No. 6 Oklahoma by rushing for 148 yards and four touchdowns and connecting on 21 of 34 passes for 234 yards and a score.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, Sr., 6-2, 215, Union, Ky.

Had as many touchdown passes (3) as incompletions, going 23-for-26 (88.5 percent) for 268 yards and three TDs while rushing three times for 27 yards in a 34-7 win at Michigan State.

Donovan Smith, Texas Tech, So., 6-5, 230, Las Vegas, Nev.

Connected on 38 of 56 pass attempts for 331 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 42 yards and a TD in a 37-34 overtime win versus No. 22 Texas.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson, Jr., 6-4, 235, Inland Empire, Calif.

Totaled 423 yards of offense (371 passing, 52 rushing) and tossed five touchdown passes as Clemson defeated No. 21 Wake Forest, 51-45, in overtime.

American Airlines is the official travel partner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.