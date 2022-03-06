Uiagalelei Says Mafah Getting No. 1 Reps is 'Good' for Clemson Running Back

Phil Mafah is supposed to be easing into his second spring with Clemson football, but instead, the rising sophomore running back is working as the No. 1 rusher in practice.

The Loganville, Ga., native nearly redshirted last year, so the fact that he saw action in nine games instead of four and carried the ball 68 times means he's already fast-tracking his young career.

This spring gives him an extra boost at doing that with Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, a pair of rushers ahead of Mafah on the depth chart, not practicing until the summer as they continue to rehab from injuries.

"It's definitely important," Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said about these extra opportunities for Mafah. "With Kobe and Ship not practicing, it's important that he's getting all the (number) one reps. If they were here he might not be getting as many reps as he's getting right now. It's been good for him."

Mafah averaged 4.3 yards per carry and was forced to fill in when Shipley and Pace got injured during the regular season. Mafah had 58 yards against Boston College in his first career game after the staff knew it had to pull his redshirt.

Mafah scored his first career touchdown at Pitt and recorded Clemson's longest run from scrimmage on a 63-yard scamper against Florida State.

Uiagalelei sees a lot for the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Mafah to build on in 2022.

"He's been good," Uiagalelei said. "I like him a lot. Super quiet. He knows exactly what he needs to do. He's a hard worker. He's a big back with a lot of speed. He's been doing really well out here at spring ball."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!