DJ Uiagalelei is striving to reach a level of play he knows he will probably never attain.

Clemson's starting quarterback has shown dramatic improvements in the Tigers' 2-0 start, but Uiagalelei has even loftier expectations for himself and he has yet to come close to meeting them.

"I mean, my goal every time I step on the field, is perfection," Uiagalelei said. "I'm always working towards perfection. I obviously know that's never going to happen, but every time I step onto the field I try and be perfect. I hold myself to that higher standard. I want to be able to be great."

In wins over Georgia Tech and Furman, Uiagalelei has completed 68% of his passes, with three touchdowns throws. Although, as well as he has played to date, there have been the occasional mistakes, including a fumble against the Yellow Jackets and an interception against the Paladins, and it's those plays that he remembers most. Something that goes back to his days playing as a young child.

"I think it's always been like that," Uiagalelei said. "Yeah, just be able to recall it because I mean, I just love football. I mean, I really love I enjoy practicing, love practicing, love playing the game. For me, it's fun. And I love competing. I love trying to get better. So for me, I remember the little mistakes that I made back in high school, and even playing Pop Warner Football and stuff like that, and even the good plays. But for me, I remember a lot of the bad plays."

As one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball, the quarterback must always be accountable, according to Uiagalelei.

When he plays well, that's what is expected of him. However, when he makes a mistake, Uiagalelei will be the first one to own up to it, something he plans to keep doing while he chases that unlikely goal of perfection.

"I feel like as a guy I don't want to make any excuses," Uiagalelei said. "I feel like in life you don't get anywhere making excuses. I feel like I've always been taught you gotta man up for your mistakes. And if you make a mistake in the game, I want to be the first person to say I made that mistake. And I feel like that's kind of just how I've always been. I know if I do something wrong, I'm gonna say it, and if I do something right, that's kind of what I'm supposed to do."

