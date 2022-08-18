DJ Uiagalelei Thinks Clemson Offense Is 'Right There'

CLEMSON, S.C. — In a surprising turn of events, the Clemson offense finished next to last in total offense a season ago.

Injuries and inexperience at multiple spots led to inconsistency on that side of the ball, particularly with the passing game. With the Tigers now more than halfway through fall camp, starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei thinks the Clemson offense is much further ahead of where it was this time last season.

"I think we're right there," Uiagalelei said. "The main part of camp is every day we're not perfect. Every day might not be the best day. Another day, it might be great. But the main thing about camp is being consistent. Getting better each and every day and not making the same mistake twice. Learn from mistakes today and not doing that same mistake tomorrow. I think that's the main thing and so far we've done a really good job of not making the same mistake twice. So it's been good to see."

Uiagalelei himself is also a year more experienced, something he believes has proven to be invaluable

"Experience, you know," Uiagalelei said of what's different for him this fall camp. "I gotta full year of experience coming into this camp. It has a different vibe about it, a different feeling. I just have more experience about me. I've gone through a little bit more and I feel like I have a different approach coming into this camp."

However, after struggling with accuracy last season and throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9), Uiagalelei knows he and the rest of his teammates must take that success on the practice field and turn it into production once the season starts.

The junior quarterback insists that the biggest key to making that happen is confidence. Confidence in not only himself but in the offense as a whole.

"Taking from the practice field to the game is just confidence," Uiagalelei said. "Reps in practice, confidence in the receivers, confidence in the tight ends, the running backs and confidence in yourself coming into a game. I think that's a big deal."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!