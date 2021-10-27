Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain

Deshaun Watson last played in a football game on January 3rd at the beginning of 2022, the final game of the Houston Texans’ season last year since they did not make the playoffs. Since then, Watson’s football career has been put on hold while a sexual assault case has unraveled.

The needle looks to have moved on Watson and he very well could be heading to the Miami Dolphins. It has long been known that Watson’s time in Houston was done, it was just a matter of time before a deal got done. A report from the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain says that Roger Goodell is the only thing standing in the way of Watson being moved.

“We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing,” Goodell said on the current investigation.

It looks to be that Goodell will let the investigation take place and become complete before there is any ruling on Watson’s future in the NFL. Miami at least wants an idea of how much time Watson will miss.

At the time Goodell is not ready to make that decision. “We don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.”

In terms of what Houston will get back, according to McClain it is at least three first-round draft picks and potentially more. This could all unravel depending what happens with the Watson case, but for the time being a deal is in place and could be inked once there is some certainty.

With such move it would mark the Dolphins in as giving up on former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.