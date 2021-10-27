    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain To Complete It
    Publish date:

    Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain To Complete It

    Per report, there is a deal in place for Deshaun Watson to head to south beach. There is still work to be done.
    Author:

    Deshaun Watson last played in a football game on January 3rd at the beginning of 2022, the final game of the Houston Texans’ season last year since they did not make the playoffs. Since then, Watson’s football career has been put on hold while a sexual assault case has unraveled.

    The needle looks to have moved on Watson and he very well could be heading to the Miami Dolphins. It has long been known that Watson’s time in Houston was done, it was just a matter of time before a deal got done. A report from the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain says that Roger Goodell is the only thing standing in the way of Watson being moved.

    “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing,” Goodell said on the current investigation.

    It looks to be that Goodell will let the investigation take place and become complete before there is any ruling on Watson’s future in the NFL. Miami at least wants an idea of how much time Watson will miss.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    E9F3DF1A-DCE7-448A-99A2-D34950C1F28E

    Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain

    Per report, there is a deal in place for Deshaun Watson to head to south beach. There is still work to be done.

    787F374A-F62E-459E-8E09-38D2C057574F

    Week 7 Recap Of Clemson Tigers In The NFL

    A look at the success a few former Clemson standouts had in the NFL during week 7.

    USATSI_17013731_168387971_lowres

    Matt Bockhorst Reflects on 'One in a Million' Clemson Experience

    Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst met with the media Tuesday to discuss his career-ending knee injury and what Clemson has meant to him.

    At the time Goodell is not ready to make that decision. “We don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.”

    In terms of what Houston will get back, according to McClain it is at least three first-round draft picks and potentially more. This could all unravel depending what happens with the Watson case, but for the time being a deal is in place and could be inked once there is some certainty.

    With such move it would mark the Dolphins in as giving up on former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa. 

    Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain To Complete It
    Publish date:

    Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain To Complete It

    Per report, there is a deal in place for Deshaun Watson to head to south beach. There is still work to be done.
    Author:

    Deshaun Watson last played in a football game on January 3rd at the beginning of 2022, the final game of the Houston Texans’ season last year since they did not make the playoffs. Since then, Watson’s football career has been put on hold while a sexual assault case has unraveled.

    The needle looks to have moved on Watson and he very well could be heading to the Miami Dolphins. It has long been known that Watson’s time in Houston was done, it was just a matter of time before a deal got done. A report from the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain says that Roger Goodell is the only thing standing in the way of Watson being moved.

    “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing,” Goodell said on the current investigation.

    It looks to be that Goodell will let the investigation take place and become complete before there is any ruling on Watson’s future in the NFL. Miami at least wants an idea of how much time Watson will miss.

    At the time Goodell is not ready to make that decision. “We don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.”

    In terms of what Houston will get back, according to McClain it is at least three first-round draft picks and potentially more. This could all unravel depending what happens with the Watson case, but for the time being a deal is in place and could be inked once there is some certainty.

    With such move it would mark the Dolphins in as giving up on former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa. 

    More Clemson

    E9F3DF1A-DCE7-448A-99A2-D34950C1F28E
    Football

    Dolphins And Texans Agree On Deal For Deshaun Watson, Issues Remain

    just now
    787F374A-F62E-459E-8E09-38D2C057574F
    Football

    Week 7 Recap Of Clemson Tigers In The NFL

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17013731_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Matt Bockhorst Reflects on 'One in a Million' Clemson Experience

    5 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 11.29.04 AM
    Football

    Clemson and Florida State Set to Renew Rivalry After Canceled Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15761186_168387971_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Clemson, Brownell Face Tall Task of Replacing Aamir Simms in 2021-22 Season

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16914102_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson's Venables Calls Bockhorst 'War Daddy,' Appreciates Players' Sacrifice

    12 hours ago
    Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott prior to 2021 matchup against Georgia Tech
    Recruiting

    Clemson's Message to Recruits: 'Don't Buy the Lie'

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_17013662_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Dabo Swinney Non-Committal On Starting Quarterback for Florida State

    Oct 25, 2021