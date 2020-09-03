SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Early Look: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Zach Lentz

Head Coach: Geoff Collins, an Atlanta area native and one of college football’s most successful and innovative coaches, is in his second season as Georgia Tech football’s head coach. He was named the 20th football head coach in Georgia Tech history on Dec. 7, 2018.

Despite the challenges associated with overhauling Georgia Tech’s football culture, including the monumental switch from its previous option-based offense to a pro-style, spread attack, highlights from Collins’ first year on The Flats included:

  • a thrilling 28-21 overtime win at Miami (Fla.), the Yellow Jackets’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium;
  • four players named all-Atlantic Coast Conference — all of which were underclassmen and return to The Flats in 2020;
  • Tyler Davis, who Collins recruited to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer, being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2020 National Football League draft, becoming the highest-selected tight end in program history and the first Yellow Jacket TE taken in the NFL Draft in 28 years;
  • a team grade point average of 3.0 at the conclusion of the 2020 spring semester — the highest team GPA in program history.

His impact has also been felt in his prowess as a recruiter. Most notably, Georgia Tech’s first full recruiting class under Collins, the incoming class of 2020, was ranked No. 24 nationally by Rivals, making it only the second top-25 recruiting class in Tech history and the first since 2007, a class that was compiled when Collins served as the Yellow Jackets’ director of player personnel. A total of 12 four- and five-star recruits have joined the Jackets’ since Collins’ arrival as head coach in December 2018.

Yellow Jackets on Offense: Dave Patenaude is in his second season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech.

Given the monumental task of transitioning Georgia Tech’s offense from an option-based scheme to a pro-style, spread attack, Patenaude’s accomplishments in his first season as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator included:

  • two Jackets earning all-ACC accolades — RB Jordan Mason and OL Jack DeFoor;
  • WR Ahmarean Brown tying Calvin Johnson’s Georgia Tech freshman record (2007) with seven touchdown receptions;
  • QB James Graham tying Shawn Jones’ Georgia Tech freshman record (1989) with 12 touchdown passes;
  • TE Tyler Davis, Georgia Tech’s first tight end in 11 years, getting selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, making him the highest-drafted tight end in Tech history and the first Yellow Jacket TE to be drafted since 1992.

Yellow Jackets on Defense: Andrew Thacker is in his second season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Georgia Tech, where he directed a unit that ranked among the nation’s top 40 in pass defense and the top 25 in red zone defense in 2019.

In his first year with the Yellow Jackets, Thacker’s defense produced two all-ACC honorees (LB David Curry and CB Tre Swilling), ranked among the nation’s top 40 in pass defense (207.7 ypg), and ranked among the top 25 nationally in red zone defense (.774).

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Offer Already Stands Out To In-State Receiver Adam Randall

Clemson offered WR Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the talented in-state player talked with All Clemson about his initial reaction to the offer from Wide Receiver U

JP-Priester

Tigers Trio Of 2021 Wide Receiver Commits Named One Of Nation's Best

SI All-American ranked Clemson's trio of wide receiver commits in the 2021 recruiting class as one of the best in all of college football

JP-Priester

Clemson's P.A.W. Journey in a League of its Own

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst is beyond grateful for the opportunities and support levied by Clemson's P.A.W. Journey program.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Back Has Respect Of Teammates

Clemson senior running back Darien Rencher has become the go-to guy for young Tiger players to talk about social injustice as the team prepares for the 2020 season.

Travis Boland

Early Look: The Miami Hurricanes

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with their Week 4 opponent, The Miami Hurricanes.

Zach Lentz

'Being Trevor Lawrence isn't easy'

Clemson junior offensive guard Matt Bockhorst in awe of the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Christopher Hall

Tigers Younger Receivers Sharpening Skills Against Talented Secondary

Clemson WR Brannon Spector has been overly impressed with the Tigers young talent in the secondary

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Recruiting: Clemson Offers 2022 In-State Wide Receiver

Recruiting: Clemson offered 2022 in-state wide receiver Adam Randall from Myrtel Beach on Tuesday

JP-Priester

Early Look: Virginia Cavaliers

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with their Week 3 opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Defensive End K.J. Henry Growing On, Off Field

Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive end K.J. Henry says Clemson has lived up to its promise to help him grow both as a player and a person.

Brad Senkiw