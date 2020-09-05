Early Look: Pittsburgh Panthers

Head Coach: Since taking over as head coach n 2015, Pat Narduzzi's Panthers own the third-best record in ACC play with a 24-16 mark (tied with Virginia Tech). Only Clemson (38-2) and Miami (25-15) have better ACC records during that timeframe.

Narduzzi’s 36 overall wins are the most by a Pitt coach in his first five seasons in nearly four decades. The Panthers have a burgeoning reputation as a dangerous opponent for highly ranked foes. Pitt's most celebrated win in 2019 was a 35-34 triumph over No. 15 UCF, which visited Heinz Field riding a 27-game non-bowl winning streak. The winning touchdown—a gadget-play pass caught by quarterback Kenny Pickett—has been immortalized as the "Pitt Special."



In 2017, Pitt closed the season with a 24-14 victory over No. 2 Miami, which entered the game undefeated and entertaining College Football Playoff hopes. In 2016, the Panthers defeated two teams that finished in the top 5 of the final CFP rankings. Pitt gave No. 2 Clemson—that year’s national champion—its only loss (43-42) and kept No. 5 Penn State out of the playoff field by defeating the Nittany Lions, 42-39.



Panthers on Offense: Mark Whipple enters his second season as Pitt's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Whipple owns four decades of experience and championship rings at both the NFL and collegiate levels.



Under Whipple's guidance, Kenny Pickett had the highest passing production of his career in 2019. Pickett threw for 3,098 yards, fourth all-time at Pitt. He led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally with an average of 24.08 completions per game. Pickett was named MVP of the Quick Lane Bowl after throwing for 361 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season, the most by a Pitt quarterback since 2004.



Additionally, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench had a school-record 96 catches, surpassing the mark of 92 set by the iconic Larry Fitzgerald in 2003. Ffrench led the nation with an average of 8.7 receptions per contest.

Panthers on Defense: Randy Bates, who last year oversaw one of the finest defenses in recent Pitt history, enters his third season as the Panthers' defensive coordinator.



Under Bates' direction, Pitt ranked in the nation's top 15 in five different defensive categories. Boasting a tenacious pass rush, the Panthers led the country with an average of 3.92 sacks per contest. Pitt additionally ranked ninth in tackles for loss (7.9 per game), 11th in pass efficiency defense (112.93 rating), 12th in rushing defense (108.5 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (312.9 yards per game).



The Panthers' national ranking in total defense was an improvement of 45 spots and 74.7 yards over the 2018 season (59th, 387.6 avg.). Pitt held each of its 12 regular-season opponents below their average offensive output.



Individually, three of Pitt's defensive players established themselves among college football's very best. Tackle Jaylen Twyman was named an All-American by no fewer than six different outlets, while safety Paris Ford and end Patrick Jones II earned All-ACC and praise as rising stars on the national level.