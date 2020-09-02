Early Look: The Miami Hurricanes

Head Coach: Manny Diaz, who has deep roots in the Miami community and catapulted the Hurricanes defense to elite status during his three years as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2018 – was announced as the 25th head coach of the University of Miami football program on Dec. 30.

“Manny is one of the nation’s elite coaches and the Canes’ Family has already embraced him and his incredible work ethic over the past three years,” said UM Director of Athletics Blake James upon his hiring. “He is absolutely the passionate and innovative leader that our program needs, and we will work together to build an incredible staff to move our program back into championship contention.”

Diaz, who has an impressive resume during nearly two decades as a defensive specialist coaching several collegiate programs, accepted his dream job of leading a Hurricanes team he believes is destined to return to the top echelon of collegiate football in the years to come.

Miami on offense: Rhett Lashlee, who spent the 2018-19 seasons as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Southern Methodist, was introduced as the Miami Hurricanes’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach by head coach Manny Diaz on Jan. 4.

Lashlee helped lead the Mustangs to a 10-3 finish in 2019, guiding an offense that ranked No. 7 in FBS in scoring (41.8 points per game), No. 13 in passing offense (309 yards per game), No. 9 in total offense (489.8 yards per game) and No. 12 in first downs gained (322). SMU’s 10 wins were the school’s most since the 1984 season, and its 35 rushing touchdowns set a school record.

The Mustangs were ranked No. 3 nationally in “plays per game. averaging 80.9 – a testament to Lashlee’s up-tempo offensive style. SMU was one of only 34 teams in FBS to average more than six yards per play in 2019. Quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 3,929 yards with 34 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, completing 63 percent of his passes. Running back Xavier Jones rushed for 1,276 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Both Buechele and Jones were first-team All-AAC selections.

Miami on defense: Blake Baker is entering his second season as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, having joined the Miami Hurricanes staff in January 2019.

In his first season at The U, Baker coordinated a defense that ranked No. 13 nationally in total defense (yards allowed per game) and No. 12 nationally in yards per play allowed. In addition, the Hurricanes ranked No. 4 nationally in tackles for loss, No. 6 in sacks, No. 10 in run defense, No. 16 in red zone defense and No. 18 in pass defense.

Four Hurricanes on Baker’s side of the ball earned All-ACC recognition: cornerback Trajan Bandy, linebackers Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman and defensive end Greg Rousseau. In addition to earning all-conference honors, Rousseau was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after tying for second place in single-season sacks at Miami with 15.5 in his first season as a starter. He also was named a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) second-team All-American.