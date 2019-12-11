Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Early Look: The Ohio State Defense

Zach Lentz

A total of 145 combined career starts returned on defense in 2019, which will be under the direction of new co-coordinators Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley. 

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen, Chase Young, looks to continue the Buckeyes’ tradition of production at that position. The team leader in both tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (10.5) last season, Young is looking to become just the second player in program history – Mike Vrabel was the first – to register double figure sacks in multiple seasons. Young figures to be on every major preseason watch list and has already been named a first team Preseason All-American by Sporting News.

The Nagurski Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist did not disappoint.

Entering the BIG 10 Championship, he ranked No. 1 in the nation in TFLs (2.0 per game/19.5), ranked No. 1 in the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5 and 1.65 per game), amassed 117 sack yards lost is No. 1 nationally; 122 total TFL yards lost is No. 2 and six forced fumbles is No. 2. 

The team captain also contributed 38 total tackles, 1 pass breakup, 4 quarterback hurries and a blocked kick. 

Young broke Ohio State’s single-season sack record, held previously by Vernon Gholston (14.0 in 2007), and has 16.5 on the season. Young is also second all-time at Ohio State with 30.5 sacks and 5.5 behind Mike Vrabel, who had 36.0.

However, the Buckeyes are more than just Young.

Linebacker Malik Harrison continues to lead the Ohio State defense in tackles with 63 and is followed by Jordan Fuller with 53. Ohio State’s defense has held 11 of 12 opponents under 300 yards of total offense, a program first. 

Against rival Michigan, Ohio State limited quarterback Shea Patterson to four of 24 passing for 55 yards in the second half.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Zach Lentz

According to Vivid Seat, Ohio State will have a Decided Advantage in the Fiesta Bowl … With the CFP matchup between the…

1 0

Early Look: The Ohio State Offense

Zach Lentz
1 0

Ryan Day directed two of the nation’s most explosive offenses through the air since his arrival in 2017 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under his tutelage of J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, the Buckeyes rank No. 1 nationally in touchdown passes thrown with 90. Ohio State’s 68.2 completion percentage is third-best nationally and its 313.5 yards per game ranks No. 7.

Photo gallery: Clemson at the ACCCG

Susan Lloyd
0

Photos from the ACC Championship game by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd

Dabo Swinney a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Zach Lentz
0

The Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced nine finalists for the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award on Tuesday. Among the finalists are three previous finalists and three of the four head coaches competing in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson, Ohio State Coaches Tout Mutual Respect

Jeremy Styron
0

The Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes have charted similar paths en route to the College Football Playoff during the 2019 season, both finishing 13-0, crushing most teams on their schedules, putting up big numbers on offense and defensively, largely shutting down opposing offenses.

Lawrence: Tigers’ Success in Details

Jeremy Styron
1 0

After securing a 28th win in a row against the Virginia Cavaliers, the Clemson Tigers will need to continue their razor focus heading into their first opponent in the 2019 College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the remainder of the postseason, according to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Scott to Remain at Clemson through the College Football Playoff

Zach Lentz
0

For the first time since the final game of the 2014 season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will face the challenge of replacing an offensive coordinator, as Jeff Scott has accepted the head coaching position at USF

Jeff Scott Coaching Search Update

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott's name has been swirling around numerous FBS coaching vacancies, but there is mutual interest with USF.

Tee Stands Alone

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney warned many around the nation that they were sleeping on wide receiver Tee Higgins. But it was wide receivers coach Jeff Scott that gave Higgins the best advice heading into his junior season — be yourself.

Simmons Wins 2019 Butkus Award

Zach Lentz
0

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has won the 2019 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. Matt Butkus, son of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer and award namesake Dick Butkus, surprised Simmons with the honor at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex during the team’s College Football Playoff Selection Show watch party.