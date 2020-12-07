SI.com
Early Thoughts on Clemson-Notre Dame Rematch

Brad Senkiw

You thought Clemson's three-week hiatus in November was rough, the wait until the Clemson-Notre Dame rematch is going to feel like an eternity.

The ACC's decision to give the No. 3 Tigers and the No. 2 Irish this week off was a good one, and the league banked on Clemson knocking off Virginia Tech, which it did last Saturday. But now there's tons of time to evaluate the best ACC Championship Game, at least on paper, in the conference's history. 

So let's start looking ahead to the Dec. 19 top-3 showdown with some early thoughts on this incredible matchup:

  • This is the best thing that's ever happened to ACC football. Even though it won't be a primetime matchup (the game is set for 4 p.m.), it's the most high-profile game in the league's history. Both teams guaranteed to be in the top-3. The winner is in the College Football Playoff for sure. The loser, if it's Notre Dame, still has a solid chance at getting in. John Swofford, in his final football season as commissioner, took a chance on Notre Dame that's paid off. 
  • Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will get his chance to face the Irish after all, and the stakes are even higher. Lawrence watched from the sideline in the first showdown while undergoing protocol testing following COVID-19. This might not be the game that wins him a Heisman Trophy but knocking off No. 2 adds to his legacy in big games. The last time he played a team ranked in the top-3 was LSU in the national title game, his worst career game. This is a double shot at some redemption. 
  • Clemson didn't lose in double overtime on Nov. 7 because Lawrence was out. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei nearly threw for 500 yards on the Irish. It was the lack of a consistent running game, which is still an issue, and not having linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis protecting the middle against the run was extremely problematic. Davis is back, and even though Skalski couldn't get warmed up enough in cold Blacksburg to help his team Saturday, he should be ready to go in two weeks. 
  • Another reason Clemson came up short was Notre Dame QB Ian Book, who avoided pressure and made some terrific throws to keep drives alive, including the long TD pass late in regulation. Given time and experience, expect Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to attack Book and that stellar offensive line in a different way this time. It might be why he's played Trenton Simpson and other linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage in recent weeks. If Clemson can limit the Irish run game, it'll put more pressure on Book to convert difficult third downs. 
  • That first matchup wasn't exactly well-coached from a clock and decision-making standpoint late in regulation. The coaching staff had no control over the number of players who got hurt during the game, but that should've played into a more aggressive approach in regulation. With a CFP spot on the line this time, expect Dabo Swinney and company to be more forceful, especially with Lawrence back, if it's a close game late. 
  • Etienne hasn't had a 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 10 against Miami, and he's only put up two all season. His impact in the passing game (21 yards the last two games) has decreased as well. Etienne has to be more productive, but it will be hard to count it. ND had a great game plan for him last time.
  • Clemson's toughness is going to be tested, just as it was the first time. Notre Dame comes in with the confidence of being the first team in the regular season to beat the Tigers since 2017. You'd think that will also play into Clemson's psyche. Which team holds the emotional tangibles? It's hard to say, but the Tigers aren't used to losing and typically bounce back in a big way. 
  • Notre Dame is a really good team. Is it a great one? Time will still have to tell, but this squad isn't a fluke. The Irish aren't as prolific offensively as Ohio State, Clemson or Ohio State, but they definitely belong here. They are quite versatile, and Book deserves a ton of credit for looking like a different QB this year. They won't back down from a fight, so Clemson will have to earn its revenge. 
