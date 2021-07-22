Eric Mac Lain Tabs Tar Heel the Top Signal-Caller in College Football

The former 4-star recruit not only has the belief of Mac Lain, but he also has the belief of his head coach.

Former Clemson offensive lineman and current co-host of The Huddle on the ACC Network Eric Mac Lain, had some high praise for North Carolina Tar Heels' quarterback Sam Howell.

“Sam Howell is the best quarterback in the country,” Mac Lain said. “He really can do everything with his arm, he has all the arm talent you could ever want. It’s going to be exciting to see can he take that next step, which is going to be get the ball out, check it down, don’t take sacks, throw it away if you need to. Second and 10 is a whole lot better than second and 17 and if the Tar Heels, who are so explosive, can now capitalize and not have as many negative plays, look out for them. So, very excited there.”

The former 4-star recruit not only has the belief of Mac Lain, but he also has the belief of his head coach—who believes that he will be in the running to take home the biggest individual award in college football.

"Sam is so good. He's about winning, knows we have to have another quarterback to go in the future," Mack Brown said. "We'll navigate that with him. Whether it's name, image and likeness, the awards you're going to get, it's about your ball, it's not about your brand. If we play well, if Sam is going to play great, if we play well enough as a team around him, and we have a chance to win a lot of games, he'll be right in the mix of that Heisman thing regardless of what we say or do. If we don't play well as a team, it will drift away.