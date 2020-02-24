AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

ESPN Pegs Clemson No. 1 Team

Zach Lentz

Clemson continued to make waves in the preseason rankings when ESPN.com named the Tigers as their preseason No. 1 team, according to their FPI rankings.

The reason that the Tigers remain the team to beat, according to ESPN, is the fact that, even after losing 1000-yard receiver Tee Higgins and four members of the offensive line, they still boast a top five offense to go along with the projected No. 1 defense in the nation.

"Clemson fell short in the national championship game, but for the second straight year, the Tigers enter the season as the top team, according to the first Football Power Index rankings of 2020," ESPN wrote. "Clemson returns six starters on each side of the ball, including all four defensive linemen and one of the favorites to win the Heisman in quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Clemson has had the most efficient defense in FBS each of the past three seasons and enters 2020 with the top-ranked unit," ESPN continued.

ESPN's FPI is defined as a, "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

However, head coach Dabo Swinney does not worry about preseason rankings.

“I mean I guess that means that people think we’ve got a good team coming back, and I guess that means that we were a good team last year, so I guess that’s a pro,” Swinney said. “I guess that beats not being ranked at all because everybody thinks you stink. I guess that’s the pro. The con is it just doesn’t matter. It just is a distraction for people to ask me questions about it because it just doesn’t matter.”

“Unless they bring us a trophy and tear the concrete out over there and put the preseason champs up there, I don’t think we’re going to do that,” Swinney continued. “So it just doesn’t matter. That’s probably the only con is it just creates conversation that’s unnecessary because it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on. All you’ve gotta do is take the last 10 years the preseason polls and a lot of those teams in the top five don’t even finish ranked. A lot of the teams in the top 10 don’t even finish in the top 25. So I just have a perspective of it. And I’ve been on the other side of it when we haven’t been ranked in the top 25 and finished ranked.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Newest D-line To Be Main Spring Attraction

After years of good evaluation and development at defensive line by Dabo Swinney and his staff, Clemson is now bringing in a type of talent that will be a huge focal point when spring practice begins this week.

Brad Senkiw

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Gets Back At It

Dabo Swinney and Clemson football kick off spring practice Wednesday with the disappointment of losing in the national championship game to LSU behind them and the excitement of trying to get back with fresh faces.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 3 Recap

Three former Clemson players made it to week 3 of their XFL career this weekend. Corey Crawford, Tavaris Barnes, and Isaiah Battle.

Connor Watson

Clemson Sweeps Stony Brook With 3-1 Win

Through their first six games, the Tigers had been riding the strength of their pitching staff to lead them to wins. On Sunday that was no different, as Clemson beat Stony Brook 3-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester

Tigers Fend Off Morgan State

The Clemson Softball team (10-7) won its third game of the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic I tournament, which was held at ESPN Wide of World Sports Complex, by a score of 6-3 over Morgan State (2-7) on Sunday

CU Athletic Communications

Rodgers Has To Be Bigger Factor In Clemson Passing Game

It just so happens that Clemson has a need to work underneath more in 2020 and a guy who can do that in receiver Amari Rodgers, a key player if this passing game wants to continue to be a force behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tigers Embracing the Target on Their Back

The target on the back of the Clemson Tigers football team has seemingly been growing over each of the last five seasons.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Earns Dominant Win Over Boston College

With a dominant offensive showing, the Clemson University men's basketball team collected a convincing victory over Boston College on Saturday. The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 26 at Conte Forum. Five different Clemson players scored in double figures, and the Tigers defeated the Eagles 82-64.

CU Athletic Communications

Tigers Win In Walkoff Fashion

After the Clemson hitters struggled at the plate all day, Elijah Henderson came up with a clutch single in the bottom of the tenth to give Clemson a 1-0 walk off win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester

The Tigers Five Toughest Opponents In 2020

A look at the five toughest games for Clemson in 2020

JP-Priester