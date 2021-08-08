Expectations are High for Tristan Leigh

For offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, expectations are in place, but before he can live up to them he first has to make sure his mind is right.

Anytime a highly touted prospect enters a football program like that of the Clemson Tigers everyone has high expectations.

For offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, those expectations are in place, but before he can live up to them he first has to make sure his mind is right.

“Obviously, he’s a big, physical kid,” Swinney said. “This is just a starting point for him. The biggest thing I’m looking for is how quickly can he learn what to do? Physically, he’s got some natural attributes. He’s nowhere near where he’s going to be a year from now, two years from now, [even] six months from now as he gets into the strength and conditioning program, just the holistic approach that we have here.

“The main thing right of the gate is where’s his head? I think the physical part will come pretty easily to him. If you watch him play, that’s one of his greatest attributes.”

One of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the nation, Leigh ranked in the top 25 among all prospects by Rivals.com, ESPN.com and 247Sports. He was listed as the No. 15 overall player and a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player from Virginia.

But there is a big difference in dominating high school defensive linemen and those at the FBS level.

“When the game is slower, you got a little more swag, you got confidence. You carry yourself differently, you anticipate differently,” Swinney said. “You know the system. You’re not thinking, you’re just playing ball. Then all those great attributes you have, they go to a higher level. That’s the thing about coming into college, it’s such an adjustment from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint and a structure standpoint.”