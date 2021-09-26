Final Grades From Clemson's Double Overtime Loss to NC State

Clemson's inability to consistently generate yards on the offensive side of the ball cost them in Raleigh.

The Tigers (2-2, 1-1) fell 27-21 to NC State in double overtime and now have multiple regular-season losses for the first time since 2014.

Final Grades:

Quarterback: Uiagalelei showed glimpses of his potential in the loss, especially on the Tigers' first touchdown drive early in the first quarter. However, there was still far more bad than good as the former blue-chip prospect finished with just 111 passing yards and completed less than 50 percent of his throws. The sophomore quarterback is still holding onto the ball for far too long at times, still locking onto his primary target and his awareness in the pocket just isn't very good right now... D

Running Backs: Will Shipley got his first career start in his home state, but outside of one 16-yard run, just wasn't able to get much of anything going on the ground. Kobe Pace got just two carries and the two combined to average just over three yards per carry... C

Wide Receivers: Justyn Ross had eight catches, and was on the receiving end of both of Uiagalelei's touchdown throws. However, the rest of the receivers on the roster combined to catch just three balls. Not a very productive day from a group that has been touted to be the best of the Dabo Swinney era... D+

Offensive Line: This group just hasn't played very well up to this point in the season, especially on the interior. The Tigers have no true center, are having to start a true freshman at LG, and the results have been less than stellar. Saturday was no different, as the backs had no room to run against a three-man front. Add in Uiagalelei being sacked twice and hurried countless times on the afternoon and it wasn't very pretty... F

Defense: A valiant effort from this group considering the fact that Tyler Davis is out for the foreseeable future with an injury. However, Brent Venables' defense was hung out to dry as the offense had almost as many three and outs as it did first downs. They were just on the field too long and it led to multiple players leaving with injuries, including James Skalski and Bryan Bresee. Having said that, there were still far too many penalties, including being offsides more than once in critical situations. The secondary also had no answer for NC State WR Emeka Emezie. At the end of the day, this group still allowed only 14 points through the first four quarters and gave the offense a chance to win... B-

Coaching: They say the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result. Where is the eye candy? The presnap motion? Where are the jet sweeps? How about getting the quarterback outside of the pocket? How about a reverse? Anything to try and create a spark. But worst of all, down six in the second overtime and needing just five yards for a first down, this team not once, but twice decided to just take shots into the end zone rather than run an easy slant to keep the drive alive... F

