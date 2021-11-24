Final Updates: Dabo Swinney Talks Injuries, Clemson's Trip to Columbia for Rivalry Game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses Taisun Phommachan, E.J. Williams and more heading into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Dabo Swinney met with the media one final time on Wednesday night before his Clemson Tigers enjoy Thanksgiving and then head down to Columbia for the annual Palmetto Bowl against rival South Carolina.

Here are some notes from the head coach before the 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday:

On the injury front, the Tigers still aren't where Swinney wants them to be: "I wish I could tell you 100 percent," he said. "We're better."

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh could've played last week against Wake Forest if needed but Swinney said he would've been limited. He's "a little better" this week.

Receiver E.J. Williams, who didn't play last Saturday, is still day-to-day. His status for this week will come down to a late decision.

Swinney hasn't heard from former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier this week, although the two do stay in contact frequently. He does expect to see Spurrier in a couple of weeks at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Swinney on fans throwing items from the stands onto the field and sideline at Williams-Brice, which has happened before: "I hope everybody will enjoy the game and we won't have any stuff like that. Nobody wants that. I'll let the people who are in charge of that worry about that. I'm just worried about getting our team ready."

Swinney on the good times he's had down at Williams-Brice Stadium: "I've got a lot of great memories. I've got some bad ones too. Appreciate you not asking about those."

