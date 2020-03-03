Finding the Next Isaiah Simmons

Back in 2017, Isaiah Simmons transitioned from safety and became the starting "Sam" linebacker within a year.

In just his second year in the position, he became the first Clemson player ever to win the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker, in 2019. Last season also saw him become the sixth unanimous All-American in Clemson history, joining Terry Kinard, Gaines Adams, C.J. Spiller, Da’Quan Bowers and Christian Wilkins.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons was a do-it-all guy who stepped up in when the Tigers needed it the most. Last year, defensive coordinator Brent Venables had to find ways to win with a defense that noticeably missing four of the best defensive linemen to wear orange.

Venables had to go away from his traditional 4-3 defense and into a 3-3-5. Using that type of scheme can be successful against the pass but not as much against the ru, unless you have a hybrid linebacker that can play three different positions at an elite level.

Simmons was that guy and developing someone to fill that role is one of the bigger goals of the defense this spring, according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“We got a true 'Sam' situation when we want to keep a normal 4-3 personnel in there and then we'll have our nickel personnel as well,” said Swinney. “Obviously last year we had a guy that could kind of do everything. This year we got to develop that and that's probably one of the bigger goals of our defense this spring is to really kind of come out of spring feeling good about the nickel 'Sam' position as a whole.”

The Sam, or strongside linebacker, is the player who lines up on the same side with the tight end or whichever side has the most personnel lined up. That player must be strong enough to shed a block from the tight end or full back and tackle the running back but versatile enough to cover the tight end on passing downs.

Taking a quick look at the depth chart from last year, many believe that it will be redshirt sophomore Mike Jones Jr., who is next in line since he was the backup for Simmons in 2019. Currently listed at 6-foot, 225 pounds, Jones is similar in weight but four inches shorter than Simmons.

Mike Jones Jr.

This year will bring on even more competition as the Tigers now have twelve linebackers on scholarship going into the spring, including five-star Trenton Simpson. Add in the guys from the 2019 class, and you can expect to see an aggressive competition happening at all three of the starting linebacker positions in 2020.

Who will be the next Simmons? No one can truly replace him, but in a few short weeks, we will find out who is ready to take on the challenge to be the next great Sam linebacker at Clemson.

“The combination of how we will manage that position, linebacker when we're playing 12 personnel or when we're playing 21 personnel who can go in there and give us that true Sam and the knowledge there," Swinney said. "All those guys are cross-training 'Mike' and 'Will' too. Definitely 'Mike' is where it starts.”