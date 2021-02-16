Five Clemson Redshirt Freshmen to Watch

Thanks to the NCAA's decision to allow all fall athletes last season to get an extra year of eligibility back, the term "redshirt" doesn't mean what it used to. However, it will still be used by Clemson in 2021.

The official team roster lists 11 players with this designation and is made up of several players who missed significant time for various reasons during their first season with the Tigers. Here are five who could impact the team in 2021:

1: DeMonte Capehart: The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive tackle sort of got lost in the shuffle a year ago after showing some promise early in the season. Capehart finished with three tackles in four games during his freshman year. He played just 20 snaps but showed he has the power and technique to be a future starter. Capehart's action should go up in 2021 with Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney gone, but he won't be unseating fellow 2021 recruiting class member Bryan Bresee. There's still a lot of rawness to Capehart's game that should start to improve this fall.

2. Tre Williams: Another defensive lineman who played a reserve role, Williams is one of Dabo Swiney's most talked-about players from that same recruiting class. Williams has a big personality that's been compared to former Tiger great Christian Wilkins, but Williams would like for his game to do the talking in 2021. He didn't get that opportunity last fall because of injury, but a healthier Williams, who had four tackles and one for a loss last year, will add some needed depth. Like Capehart, Williams was named to the defense's "Future Impact Players" list at their recent 2020 team banquet.

3. Hunter Helms: The preferred walk-on showed some moxie last year when he entered the Georgia Tech blowout and threw two touchdowns. Helms finished 9-of-12 passing for 77 yards last season in a loaded QB room. Well, it's not as loaded this year. With Trevor Lawrence headed to the NFL, Helms gives Clemson someone with knowledge at practice and in film study. That's a contribution he can make right away. It's not crazy to think Helms could be called upon to do more as Taisum Phommachanh is the backup to starter D.J. Uiagalelei. There isn't another experienced QB, so Helms might get his chance again on the field.

4. Sage Ennis: The tight end had too many setbacks in 2020 to make much of an impact, and if actual redshirts were being handed out, last year was his transition season. In 2021, there might not be much room for him to see action on the field based on Braden Galloway and Davis Allen returning, but Ennis provides an extra body who can see the field more. This will be a key developmental season for him.

Bryn Tucker

5. Bryn Tucker: The Knoxville, Tenn., native saw 11 snaps in three games a year ago, but like many offensive linemen before him, Tucker benefitted from a year of weight-room development and cross-training under OL coach Robbie Caldwell. The second season is when things really pick up for O-linemen, and Tucker has a chance at getting on the field more in 2021.

