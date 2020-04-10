AllClemson
Former Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell Gives Back

Christopher Hall

Former defensive end and 2-time national champion Clelin Ferrell became the most recent Clemson product to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During an exclusive interview with Raiders.com, Ferrell explained he donated $100,000 to the Eviction Diversion Program to help families struggling to make ends meet in his hometown of Richmond, Va. 

"I feel like, for me specifically, like where I'm from is a part of who I am," he said. "It's a big part of who I am. I feel like I'm forever endowed to them because I could never repay the city of Richmond and the people who helped me become the person that I am. I wouldn't have all these blessings that I have now if it weren't for them and also I'm endowed to the kids that come after me. It's just a blessing to be able to give back."  

The fourth overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft made his league debut in week one against the Denver Broncos where he tallied three tackles and recorded his first career sack in a 24-16 victory. He finished the year credited with 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his rookie campaign.

While at Clemson, the defensive end accounted for 50 tackles for loss through just three seasons, was a 2-time honoree on the First team All-ACC squad, consensus All-American and Ted Hendricks award winner.  

